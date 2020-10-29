GBT's Patent For 3D Monolithic, Multi-Dimensional/Plane, Memory Structure - Integrated Circuits - Received A Notice Of Allowance

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT", or the "Company"), announced that it received a notice of allowance for application number 16/292,388, which was filed on March 5, 2019, issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") for its 3D, Monolithic, multi-dimensional, multi-plane, memory structure for integrated circuits patent. The application has been examined by USPTO and is allowed for issuance as a patent. The Company expects that it will receive a granted date during the next few months.

The present invention relates to the field of integrated circuit (IC), and more particularly to multi-dimensional, multi-planar IC memory. GBT's 3D microchip patent is protecting GBT's futuristic integrated circuit technology which introduces new systems and methods for microchip's manufacturing. The invention is designed to present a new die structure and orientation with a focus on deep nanometer range. The goal of the technology is to enable manufacturing more devices on silicon in order to achieve more circuits/features on die. Further, it is designed to enables new IC architectures for larger designs within smaller areas while lowering the overall IC's power consumption. This target market for this technology, when fully developed, will be area-dependent ICs such as memory chips, MEMS (Micro-Electro Mechanical Systems) and micro solar cells.GBT's invention goes beyond 3D concept with multi-plane silicon structures, for example honeycomb, hexagonal and further multi-planetary structures, in order to significantly increase silicon surface area. These types of structures are designed to enable the design and manufacture chips with multi-trillion transistors on die, creating new horizons for mega-chips with mega features."We believe this invention will open a whole world of possibilities for mega-chips with numerous possible features. We believe silicon structures in the shape of honeycomb, and hexagonal structural layout, can significantly increase the silicon surface for transistors, enabling a new generation of microchips" stated Danny Rittman, GBT CTO. "We intend to explore various practical uses for this technology including with memory cells, micro solar cells and MEMS chips, we believe enabling larger silicon areas will create new horizons for the creation of advanced, miniaturized electro-mechanical systems like micro-sensors and micro-actuators with the goal of creating advanced AI, CPU and powerful GPUs within smaller areas. "

