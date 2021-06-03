GBT Is Researching To Develop An AI Empowered, Wireless Patient Health Monitoring System

SAN DIEGO, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK: GTCH ) ("GBT" or the "Company") has commenced research with the goal of developing an AI empowered, wireless patient monitoring system. The project's internal code name is "Apollo". The technology will be based on radio waves and empowered by machine learning. Currently health related monitoring devices are typically wearable or invasive types. These devices are self-reporting systems and typically monitoring patient's vitals, keeping logs, track sleeping habits and similar. The goal of the Apollo technology will be to develop a device that will be installed at a patient's home and transmit radio waves within specific frequencies spectrum, measuring returned reflections. It is intended that the body's waves reflection will be analyzed by an AI algorithm to find unique patterns, detecting heartbeats, breathing rate, sleeping patterns, mobility and even emotions. It is a goal to develop the technology to identify humans and object's movements through walls and using machine learning methods to determine if it is a human or non-living object. It is an additional goal to be able to identify a person's fall or emergency condition and, in turn, alerting emergency response. In addition, it is a goal for the system to be able to supervise home security, identifying intruders, fire or any other out of the ordinary event that may require alerting the emergency authorities. The technology will include radio-based location system, like GPS which enables to point the exact person's location within a large building, for example within a hospital.

"We are researching to develop an out-of-the-box monitoring device for patients and elderly that is radio based and AI empowered. It is our goal to particularly serve people that do not like to wear monitoring devices and yet need to be monitored at their home or at a facility. The Apollo device will be using RF signals to transmit in specific frequencies and analyze the reflection data. It is our goal to use a deep learning analysis to determine if the data belong to a human or objects and will calculate heart beating rate, breathing, and movement. It is our goal that a person would not need to wear any electronic device and the system will be able to detect his/her daily activities. The goal of the system will be able to detect in real time irregularities like a fall, low breathing or irregular heart beat and alert emergency response. Since the system will be working via radio waves, it will be able to cover an entire home environment." Stated Danny Rittman the Company's CTO.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this system. In order to successfully implement this concept, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed and granted regulatory approval, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

