GBT Is Integrating XCalibre Image Analysis To Work With Its Long-Range Radio System

SAN DIEGO, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK: GTCH ) ("GBT" or the "Company"), is integrating its xCalibre image analysis into its long range radio Infinia system. GBT's xCalibre (internal project name) is an advanced, real-time, image analysis and recognition conceptual system. Upon full development, xCalibre is intended to offer smart detection and recognition functions with CCTV (Closed Circuit TV) cameras, recorded videos and images. xCalibre is intended to make it possible to collect and analyze information in real-time, identifying humans and objects. The system will be based on GBT's AI technology and is intended to be able to identify persons-of-interest and/or specific objects. xCalibre's goal is to identify humans, with or without facial and body covers, and concealed objects of interest. The system will include an advanced cybersecurity protocol to keep all data secured and is based on the company's recent filed image recognition patent.

The Infinia project (internal project name) - is an on-going development, a high performance, fully integrated, radio transceiver system that is ideally suited for applications that require long range data and audio communication and network robustness. In order to support xCalibre real-time image analysis, Infinia is designed to deliver a high GBPS (Gigabytes per Second) bandwidth, with ultra-low latency (Processing a very high volume of data messages with minimal delay), very similar to 5G networks. GBT intends to integrate the two systems together to enable real-time image recognition and analysis for remote locations. The Infinia is targeted to support surveillance cameras to transmit video and audio signals via radio waves technology to xCalibre system that will be processing the data, and performing image recognition from anywhere around the world. GBT believes that this can open new business horizons, enabling intelligent surveillance and imaging analysis anywhere around the globe.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this system. In order to successfully implement this concept, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed and granted regulatory approval, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

