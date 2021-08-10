GBT Evaluating Self-Tune HF Antenna Technology For Its Long-Range Radio System

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK: GTCH ) ("GBT" or the "Company"), is now evaluating and testing self-tuned antenna technology in order to enhance its Infinia Long Range radio performance. An automatic antenna tuning system a technology that improves power transfer between the transmitter and antenna to adapt to ionospheric propagation conditions, ensuring the optimal communication performance. High-frequency (HF) radio, also known as shortwave radio, enables worldwide coverage due to electromagnetic wave refraction in the ionosphere, this phenomenon is also known as skywave propagation.

The optimum frequency for long distance skywave propagation changes with the time of day and seasons due to the sun's influence on the ionosphere. An automatic antenna tuner (also called at ATU; antenna tuning unit), is a device connected between a transceiver and its antenna to improve power transfer while maintaining optimal communication performance. An automatic tuning system provides rapid power adjustment for frequency changes to optimize the output power, efficiency and with low distortion. Another evaluation direction will be using an azimuth-controlled antenna system together with an ATU, targeted to facilitate communication based on a location's coordinates. This type of antenna includes a computerized mechanical control for the antenna position according to the unit's geographical position. GBT will evaluate these types of technologies for optimal performance, noise control and signal's reliability. The Infinia Long Range Radio system is targeted for wide variety of possible applications, among them are remote areas telemedicine, global tracking, tactical and emergency services.

"Adapting to ionospheric propagation conditions is a challenging task. Skywaves behavior changes with time of day, seasons and weather conditions. Skywave are electromagnetic waves that travel away from the Earth's surface towards the ionosphere, and then reflecting back to the surface. The distance between the point where a radio signal is transmitted, and the point where it is received, refracted from the ionosphere, is called the skip zone or a silent zone. In this zone no transmissions can be received. The challenge is to ensure coverage everywhere, including skip zones. As we are testing a hybrid, Inter-band technology to overcome this pheromone, we are also evaluating a self-tuned antenna system. A self-tune antenna system can be a compliment component to achieve reliable, clear communication in all areas, including skip zones. We will experiment and review auto-tune antenna systems that include specific electronic circuitry and azimuth-based mechanisms to evaluate a computerized antenna's mechanical position control. The target is to enable a reliable, seamless voice and data communication over HF, reaching very long ranges without dead zones. To enable reception in the dead-zones, we aim to decrease the frequency using AI controlled, self-tune antenna with possible azimuth changes. By using an AI formulated algorithm, we target to modify the signal's frequency, which will eventually result in a zero-distance dead zone. We plan to conduct a thorough research and experimentations of the intelligent ATU technology during the next few months, targeting remote locations, secured, reliable Long-Range communication.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this system. In order to successfully implement this concept, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed and granted regulatory approval, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

