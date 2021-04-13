GBT Designs Packet Radio-Based System For Its Long-Range Radio Prototype

SAN DIEGO, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK: GTCH ) ("GBT" or the "Company"), designs a packet radio-based system for efficient data communication for its long-range radio prototype design. Packet radio is a digital radio communications mode that is using a method of sending and receiving data packets. The Infinia data communication unit is transmitting information groups over a digital network in packets. Each packet is consisting of control information and user data. Another name for these packets is the payload. The data includes error detection codes, headers, and other vital information to ensure a reliable data communication channel between mobile, repeaters, and base units. The Infinia radio data communication system is operating similarly to data transfer between internet nodes. This method is efficient for secured, reliable long-distance data transmission. After research analysis, this type of system was chosen mainly since users may move around freely rather than stay fixed in one location, similarly to cellular phones.

Infinia repeaters and mobile units will be evaluated for transmitting their location periodically to inform about GPS and other vital telemetry-oriented information to maintain global data source for all units, worldwide. The system is targeted to be synchronized with a web page to enable the user to track and inform about their locations anywhere on earth. GBT will also evaluate other possible telemetry-oriented applications for this type of technology, for example tracking remote hiking tracking, weather-related surveys, maritime communication, emergency alerts, and military rescue.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing, or implementing this system. To successfully implement this concept, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed, and granted regulatory approval, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

About Us

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT") ( http://gbtti.com ) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT's mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT's goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT's vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between any and all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website ( http://www.sec.gov ). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company's ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company's successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company's products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

