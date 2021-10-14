GBT Concludes Its Long-Range Radio System Project, To Start Evaluating Commercial Applications Implementation

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK: GTCH ) ("GBT" or the "Company"), concluded its Infinia radio system successful testing phases, the testing phases included short and nationwide long distance voice and digital data communications. Infinia (internal project's code name) testing used the system's base extender and mobile units in wide variety of terrain conditions; additionally, the system was tested with various antenna types and weather conditions.

Infinia is a data and voice communication system that is operating via HF (High Frequency) radio waves, the system communicates through an ionospheric propagation environment to reach very long distances. The main challenge that the system resolves is communication over skip zones, also called dead zones. The Infinia system includes proprietary dead-zone solution coverage which is based on a geo-referenced system. This system and method ensure continuous communication at all locations and throughout ionospheric conditions. The company has started to evaluate potential commercial applications for the system, among them are remote locations telemedicine, military communication, with emergency response and internet services.

"We are happy to announce the conclusion of our Infinia long range radio system, GEN I, after successful results for short- and long-range distance testing. The tests were designed for voice and data communication between all system units, with the focus on signal reliability, clarity and stability. The Infinia system works through skywaves, and our main challenge was to ensure dead zone coverages. After robust R&D efforts we developed a proprietary method and system to create a private grid, one maintaining continuous communication throughout day, night; across various landscape and weather conditions. The Infinia system consists of mobile base and repeater units to create a grid which aims to cover dead zones; automatically, switching to proper frequencies and units according to the ionospheric conditions. We plan to further develop the system (GEN II), incorporating our AI technology in order to achieve an intelligent control with even more rigorous weather and terrain conditions. The Infinia system aims to provide data and voice communication for wide range of civilian and military applications, among them, remote telemedicine, emergency response, and modern internet services. Currently, we are evaluating GEN I possible commercial applications within civil and military domains," said Danny Rittman the Company's CTO.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this system. In order to successfully implement this concept, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed and granted regulatory approval upon filing a patent, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

