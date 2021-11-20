Gavi Dei Gavi La Scolca Life Style Generation

FLORENCE, Italy, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- La Scolca strives for a continuous search for "similarity" and sharing of values, interests and passions on which to build an authentic and lasting bond with partners of excellence to compete together on an...

FLORENCE, Italy, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- La Scolca strives for a continuous search for "similarity" and sharing of values, interests and passionson which to build an authentic and lasting bond with partners of excellence to compete together on an international level. From the characteristics of the wine, to the new methods of online purchase and customer loyalty, to the tailor-made wine tasting experiences in the cellar and in international events.

A contemporary lifestyle concept, interpreted by Gavi dei Gavi "black label", wine ambassador of the company for 102 years, which aims at involving and making as absolute protagonist a community of eclectic lovers open to different experiences. From those who love polo and participate in international competitions such as the Berenberg German Polo Masters Sylt, to those who sail the seas with the prestigious Ferretti Group motorboats or those who simply dream of their own "private Island" or choose other roads to travel, perhaps with a Bentley Continental GT Speed.

A new partnership with Coravin, thanks to which you can also taste the most prestigious and demanding labels of the Maison La Scolca of Gavi, for a modern idea of experiential luxury in response to the new sustainability needs of a constantly evolving society that has undergone epochal and irreversible changes, as well as a reassuring and transgenerational response.

Colors, sounds, flavors, music and atmospheres - but above all a "state of mind" - that transport those who choose the La Scolca Brand into a new lifestyle dimension, no longer and not just conceived as possession but as "bien vivre", that is being aware of how to enjoy life and never lose the ability to get excited. In short, passion, audacity, contempraneity.

A journey around the world that touches the most glamorous capitals: Sylt, Milan, Cannes, Genoa, Montecarlo, Ft Lauderdale, Miamiand all the most popular destinations for globe-trotters . Here today is La Scolca, with new events and new challenges.

