Gauge Capital Closes Gauge Capital III At $800 Million

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gauge Capital ("Gauge"), a leading middle market private equity firm, announces the closing of its third fund with an oversubscribed first and final close of $800 million in commitments. The Gauge Capital team is the largest investor in the fund and represents over 25% of the committed capital. Ropes & Gray LLP served as counsel.

About Gauge Capital ( www.gaugecapital.com )Gauge Capital is a private equity firm that partners with owners, managers, and equity stakeholders of successful middle market companies to maximize their potential. Gauge focuses on investing in growing services and technology-enabled companies in the business and consumer, healthcare, industrial, government and food sectors. For more information, please contact Andrew Peix, Managing Director, Business Development at apeix@gaugecapital.com .

