Gatos Silver, Inc. Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Gatos Silver, Inc. (TSX: GATO) opens the market to celebrate the company's listing on Toronto Stock Exchange.

Gatos Silver, Inc. is a U.S.-based silver company focused on high-grade, large silver deposits in geopolitically stable jurisdictions. The company's flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos Mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. For more information: www.gatossilver.com

Date: Wednesday October 28, 2020 Time: 9:00am - 9:30am Place: Virtually Broadcast

