Gateway Health Announces Enhanced 2021 Dual-Special Needs Medicare Plans (D-SNP) And Market Expansion

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gateway Health Plan, Inc. ("Gateway Health"), a leading managed care organization dedicated to caring for the "total health" of its members, today announced enhanced benefits to its 2021 D-SNP plans. Additionally, Gateway Health announced it is expanding its plans to nine new counties across the Commonwealth: Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Elk, Fulton, Jefferson, Juniata, Mifflin and Warren counties.

"At Gateway Health, our mission is to care for the whole person in all communities where the need is greatest," said Cain Hayes, President and CEO at Gateway Health. "We are excited to introduce Gateway to nine new counties with our enhanced plans that focus on more than just physical health. They deliver the concept of Wholecare to our members and this type of care is what our members need now more than ever."

Gateway Health, which earned a four-star quality rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), offers supplemental benefits through its Medicare Assured Diamond Plan and Medicare Assured Ruby Plan. Both plans include $0 copay options.

Medicare Assured Diamond PlanGateway Health's Medicare Assured Diamond (HMO SNP) is created for Medicare beneficiaries on a fixed income and who are eligible for full Medicaid benefits. Plan enhancements and new benefits for 2021 include:

Premium: $0 per month

per month Medicare Covered Services: $0 cost share

cost share Supplemental Benefits beyond traditional Medicare include the following:

Dental: Full preventive care coverage and up to $5,000 for comprehensive coverage for other dental services, including dentures

Vision: $600 allowance per year to be used for glass frames with additional lens options at no cost, including transitions or option of contact lens

Hearing: Up to two hearing aids every two years at no cost

Home safety items: Up to six home safety items for one year as well as additional product offerings

Meals post-discharge: 28 meals for two weeks post-discharge from an in-patient hospital, skilled nursing or rehab stay

Nutrition counseling: Up to 14 nutrition counseling sessions for one year

Up to 14 nutrition counseling sessions for one year Over-the-counter medication support: Up to $1,460 for OTC medication and health-related products

Up to for OTC medication and health-related products Transportation:Up to 96 one-way rides to non-urgent medical appointments including the gym

Medicare Assured Ruby PlanGateway Health's Medicare Assured Ruby (HMO SNP) is created for Medicare beneficiaries on a fixed income and who are eligible for partial Medicaid or state financial aid. Plan enhancements and new benefits for 2021 include:

Premium: As low as $0

Medicare Covered Services: As low as $0 cost share depending on the type of service

cost share depending on the type of service Supplemental Benefits beyond traditional Medicare include the following:

Dental: Full preventive care coverage and up to $2,500 comprehensive coverage for other dental services, plus dentures at no cost

Vision: No cost eyewear through a specified provider includes glasses or contact lens

Hearing: No cost hearing aid every two years

Home safety items: Up to two home safety items per year

Meals post discharge: 14 meals for one week post-discharge from an in-patient hospital, skilled nursing or rehab stay

Nutrition counseling: Up to four nutrition counseling sessions for one year

Personal Emergency Response System (PERS): One PERS unit, per lifetime

Gateway Health offers numerous special supplemental benefits for people who have chronic illnesses through the Diamond plan. Members with the following conditions may be eligible to receive the additional benefits set out below:

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD): An indoor air quality kit that includes an air purifier and anti-allergen bedding

An indoor air quality kit that includes an air purifier and anti-allergen bedding COVID- 19 Public Health Emergency: 14 additional meals for an extra week post-discharge from in-patient hospital stay for a COVID-19 diagnosis

14 additional meals for an extra week post-discharge from in-patient hospital stay for a COVID-19 diagnosis End-Stage Renal Disease: 14 additional meals for an extra week post-discharge from an in-patient hospital, skilled nursing or rehab stay

14 additional meals for an extra week post-discharge from an in-patient hospital, skilled nursing or rehab stay Insulin-Dependent Diabetes:24 additional one-way trips to pre-approved non-health related locations (i.e. grocery store, social meetings, family and friend visits, and daily errands)

"Gateway Health offers unique, affordable and accessible Medicare plans to those who need it most," said Brian Dobbins, Senior Vice President of Medicare and Medicaid Programs at Gateway Health. "At Gateway Health, it's not just about providing our members with more coverage, it's about providing them with whole health coverage. Our 2021 enhanced benefits do just that, and we remain committed to providing a different type of healthcare that our members can truly count on."

Currently, Gateway Health offers Medicare plans across 37 counties in Pennsylvania and is the chosen health plan for nearly one-third of eligible Pennsylvania residents who qualify for D-SNP plans. For more information, visit www.gatewayhealthplan.com or call 1-877-GATEWAY.

About Gateway HealthAt Gateway Health, we believe in caring for the whole person in all communities where the need is greatest. We see a future in which everyone has equal opportunity to achieve their best health. Through our leading Medicaid and Medicare programs, Gateway Health is coordinating healthcare that goes beyond doctors and medicine that helps members achieve not just physical health, but also delivers whole person care. Our associates are helping to drive this new kind of healthcare in collaboration with a network of 29,000 primary care physicians, specialists, hospitals, and other ancillary providers. Gateway Health is also committed to supporting our neighbors through our many community outreach and engagement programs.

Gateway Health offers Medicare and Medicaid HMO plans in Pennsylvania. Enrollment in these plans depends on contract renewal. Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system. Gateway Health complies with applicable federal civil rights laws and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, or sex. Gateway Health does not exclude people or treat them differently because of race, color, national origin, age, disability, or sex. ATTENTION: If you speak English, language assistance services, free of charge, are available to you. Call 1-800-685-5209, (TTY: 711). ATENCIÓN: Si usted habla español, tenemos servicios de asistencia lingüística disponibles para usted sin costo alguno. Llame al 1-800-685-5209, (TTY: 711). 小贴士：如果您说普通话，欢迎使用免费语言协助服务。请拨 1-800-685-5209, (TTY: 711).

