Gateview Technologies Introduces Sleek PowerLok® Rack Power Distribution Units For Today's Dense Data Center Server Racks

WAKE FOREST, N.C., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gateview Technologies, an industry-changing creator of advanced power distribution solutions for mission-critical applications, announces its PowerLok 8400-8600 Series Rack Power Distribution Units (rPDUs). The new models vastly improve access to equipment in power-dense racks with their low-profile chassis design and compact receptacles. Select models incorporate Gateview's innovative CordLok™ capability for easy cord insertion and removal without sacrificing receptacle density or having to purchase specialty power cords.

Safety and superior reliability are built-in using a process that includes robotically soldered connections from the line cord to each receptacle eliminating all mechanical connections. This dramatically improves PowerLok's reliability compared to rack PDUs with manually created connections that generate heat and are three times more likely to fail.

"The recent data explosion due to the pandemic and next-generation technologies like artificial intelligence, machine-to-machine learning and the Internet of Things (IoT) has led data centers and edge compute to be even more dense," noted Frank DeLattre, Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing for Gateview Technologies. "Our family of advanced PowerLok products is the perfect high-quality solution for the reliable and safe handling of power delivery in today's data centers - whether at an enterprise level, for co-location facilities, the cloud or at the edge."

The innovative 208/240-volt Delta three-phase PDUs feature a 2.18" wide x 2.0" deep slim profile with models ranging from 30A to 60A. Gateview's CordLok models are 2.9" deep and provide high receptacle density along with easy one-hand cord placement and removal. CordLok increases reliability while keeping server cords well organized. For easy installation into the server rack, all PowerLok units incorporate a standard angled whip entry that allows the input cord to immediately exit the rack without interfering with equipment in the rack.

Other important features include:

Made in the USA in an AS9100 aerospace standard facility to ensure the highest quality.

in an AS9100 aerospace standard facility to ensure the highest quality. Accurate monitoring of PDU temperature and humidity via SNMP or PDU web server.

Power dashboard that provides visual historical graphing of power monitoring.

Several lengths available for "Select a PDU" models from 36", 41", 72", and 82". "Build a PDU" models are available in 24", 46", and 92" lengths.

Fast response is standard with 640 PowerLok 8400-8600 Series Select Models available - some ready to ship in just 1 to 2 days.

Precise monitoring of all PDU power information, via SNMP and Ethernet with a rotating touch-screen display that eliminates failure-prone push buttons.

Trusted by the world's largest IT equipment and data center providers, PowerLok models are available now and can be purchased by contacting Gateview sales at 866-387-7896 or visiting www.gateview.com. Also visit us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About Gateview Gateview Technologies delivers IT power distribution for data centers and other mission-critical facilities. The company's mission is to change the power distribution status quo by creating innovative, state-of-the-art designs that outperform legacy brands while elevating user safety, performance, and overall product quality.

SOURCE Gateview Technologies