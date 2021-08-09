GATE Energy Awarded Shell's Whale Commissioning

HOUSTON, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GATE Energy is pleased to announce that it has been selected by Shell Offshore Inc.

HOUSTON, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GATE Energy is pleased to announce that it has been selected by Shell Offshore Inc. (Shell) as the provider for facility commissioning of the Whale development. This comes at the back of the current execution scope for the provision of commissioning services for Shell's Vito facility that is currently underway. The associated scope includes commissioning planning, onshore commissioning execution, and offshore commissioning / ready-for-startup services.

Mark Myhre, President of Commissioning, said, "The Whale award exemplifies GATE's commissioning as industry-leading and solidifies our expertise and commitment to our clients. We are confident that GATE's efforts on the Vito project to date and our ability to gain efficiencies through the application of lessons learned will be implemented on Whale to deliver best-in-class execution support to Shell. This will be GATE's second opportunity to execute commissioning of the 'design one, build two' project model. Whale will add to our already strong backlog of international projects as we continue to build on our global footprint."

Grant Gibson, Founder and CEO of GATE, said, "The Whale project award shows Shell's commitment to GATE in the processes that we have developed to deliver world-class projects for our clients. In such uncertain conditions that our industry is facing, GATE continues to increase and solidify our backlog, invest in our employees, and grow from strength to strength by winning large scale projects all over the world. GATE will be commissioning 3 of the 4 mega projects in the Gulf of Mexico over the next year, and with offices in multiple US locations, Singapore, and South Korea, are perfectly poised to continue the growth and expansion over the next decade."

The Whale development is owned by Shell Offshore Inc. (60%, operator) and Chevron (40%); the field is located beneath more than 8,000 ft of water, approximately 200 miles southwest of Houston, and is currently scheduled to begin production in 2024.

About GATE Energy

GATE Energy is a family of companies that provide scalable, fit-for-purpose services for the energy sector including engineering, commissioning and specialty field services.

For more information on GATE Energy, visit www.gate.energy

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gate-energy-awarded-shells-whale-commissioning-301351314.html

SOURCE GATE Energy