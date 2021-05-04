Gastroretentive Drug Delivery Systems Market Size Worth $19.7 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global gastroretentive drug delivery systems market size is estimated to reach USD 19.7 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.4%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Gastroretentive Drug Delivery Systems (DDSs) offer possible advantages for the drug with poor bioavailability, as their absorption is restricted to the upper Gastrointestinal Tract (GIT) and can be delivered proficiently. Hence enhancing absolute bioavailability and maximizing its absorption is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

The floating drug delivery systems held the largest market share in 2020

These systems have a lower density than gastric fluids and hence stay buoyant in the stomach without altering the gastric emptying rate for a long time

The liquid dosage form segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to the availability of a wide range of liquid-based gastroretentive products in treating all types of gastric disorders

The online pharmacies segment is predicted to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast timeframe as they offer a wide range of options along with in-depth drug information

North America held the largest market share and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period

This is attributable to the growing prevalence of H. Pylori infection, increasing R&D expenditure, and rising technological advancements in gastroretentive DDSs.

Read 150 page research report with ToC on "Gastroretentive Drug Delivery Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Tablets, Liquid, Capsule), By Dosage Form, By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/gastroretentive-drug-delivery-systems-market

Several advantages of these DDSs include curative efficiency and an increase in the bioavailability of drugs. The controlled and systematic DDS minimizes the chances of medicine overexposure at the diseased site. It also offers higher efficiency owing to reduced counter activity by the body. Hence, various advantages associated with gastroretentive DDSs are expected to foster the overall market progression.

The DDS sustains the release of drugs and avails local therapy in the small intestine and stomach. The method is useful in the treatment of various disorders related to the small intestine and stomach. Rising cases of stomach and small intestine-related disorders are anticipated to foster the demand for such efficient DDSs. According to the Endoscopy Center, each year around 62.0 million people are diagnosed with digestive disorders. The prevalence of most digestive disorders increases with age, creating demand for novel healthcare systems among adults and the geriatric population.

These DDSs are effective in treating duodenal and gastric ulcers, including esophagitis, by eliminating deeply buried helicobacter pylori from the submucosal tissue of the stomach. Apart from this, GRDDSs release the medicine slowly in the stomach and preserve its effective concentration in systemic circulation for a prolonged period of time. Hence, the above-mentioned factors are predicted to augment market expansion.

Grand View Research has segmented the global gastroretentive drug delivery systems market on the basis of type, dosage form, distribution channel, and region:

Gastroretentive DDS Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

High Density Systems



Expandable Drug Delivery Systems



Bioadhesive Drug Delivery Systems



Floating Drug Delivery Systems



Others

Gastroretentive DDS Dosage Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Tablets



Liquid



Microspheres



Capsule



Others

Gastroretentive DDS Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Hospital Pharmacies



Retail Pharmacies



Online Pharmacies

Gastroretentive DDS Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Australia





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Columbia



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE.

List of Key Players of Gastroretentive Drug Delivery Systems (DDSs) Market

F. Hoffmann La Roche

Ranbaxy

GlaxoSmithKline

Pharmacia

Depomed

Alcon, Inc.

Lupin

Galanix

Sun Pharma.

Find more research reports on Medical Devices Industry , by Grand View Research:

Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market - The global gastrointestinal therapeutics market size was valued at USD 51.9 billion in 2016 and is slated to expand at a lucrative CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of biologics for treatment of gastrointestinal diseases is the primary driver of the market.

in 2016 and is slated to expand at a lucrative CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of biologics for treatment of gastrointestinal diseases is the primary driver of the market. Gastrointestinal Stents Market - The global gastrointestinal stents market size was valued at USD 314.8 million in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period. Increasing geriatric population who have stomach or digestive cancer are driving the growth of the market.

in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period. Increasing geriatric population who have stomach or digestive cancer are driving the growth of the market. Enteral Feeding Devices Market - The global enteral feeding devices market size was valued at USD 2.41 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8%. Growing demand from home care sector, prevalence of chronic diseases, incidence of preterm birth, and growing geriatric population are driving the growth.

Gain access to Grand View Compass , our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry JamesCorporate Sales Specialist, USAGrand View Research, Inc.Phone: +1-415-349-0058Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gastroretentive-drug-delivery-systems-market-size-worth-19-7-billion-by-2028-grand-view-research-inc-301282834.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.