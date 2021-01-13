Gastonia Professional Baseball Announces Team Name, Unveils Brand

GASTONIA, N.C., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gastonia Professional Baseball unveiled its club name and brand marks in a virtual press announcement via Zoom and Facebook Live today. The team, which was introduced into the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) in July 2020, will be known as the Gastonia Honey Hunters, aligning the City of Gastonia's unique brand attributes with those of the world's most fearless animal, which will be the primary element of the club's brand identity and representative mascot.

Following a comprehensive discovery process including extensive research, in-market focus groups, one-on-one interviews, discussions with City and league leadership, and an incredible turnout of submissions and voting by fans on the club's website and social media pages, club leadership narrowed the list of name considerations to five final considerations: Gastonia Fire Ants, Gastonia Hogzillas, Gastonia Honey Hunters, Gastonia Hotshots, and Gastonia Uppercuts.

" Honey Hunters was chosen to reflect the shared traits between the City of Gastonia and those of the world's most fearless animal: fearless, determined, and resilient," said Team Owner, Brandon Bellamy. "From Day One, I was inspired by Gastonia's embodiment of these attributes, particularly as they relate to their unwavering commitment to ' continuous improvement,' or as we like to say, the 'hunt for honey,' which is something we can all relate to."

Official Honey Hunters merchandise and season tickets are available now on the club's newly launched website, www.GoHoneyHunters.com. Fans can also follow team announcements and updates on its new social media platforms under the handle, @GoHoneyHunters on Instagram and Twitter, and Facebook.com/GoHoneyHunters.

"Thank you to the community for such passionate, heart-felt collaboration in creating this brand," continued Bellamy. "We aim to provide Gaston County with first-rate baseball and family-friendly entertainment where all are welcome, and are confident that the Honey Hunters brand will exceptionally lead the way in a bold new path forward."

Honey Hunters Baseball will commence play for its inaugural season in 2021, pending the release of the ALPB schedule. The club will continue to unveil brand marks, uniforms, merchandise, and mascot designs leading up to Opening Day.

About Gastonia Honey Hunters Baseball: Located in Gastonia, NC, just minutes west of Charlotte, the Gastonia Honey Hunters is the newest team in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB). With teams in the Mid-Atlantic and Texas, the ALPB is a leader in baseball innovation and a player gateway to Major League Baseball. Led by team owner, Brandon Bellamy, a passionate and purpose-driven real estate entrepreneur and CEO of The Velocity Companies, Honey Hunters Baseball aims to provide Gaston County with family-friendly entertainment and first-rate baseball, taking the field for its inaugural season in 2021. The newly-constructed 5,000-seat FUSE ballpark is the team's homefield, offering fans an intimate and memorable experience, as well as a year-long calendar of exciting events, including concerts, sporting events and community celebrations. For more information on Honey Hunters Baseball, please visit www.GoHoneyHunters.com. To sign up for Honey Hunters announcements, please join our mailing list here.

About the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) The Atlantic League is the first Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. ALPB has sent over 950 players to MLB organizations while drawing 42 million fans to its family friendly ballparks over its 24-year history. Please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com.

