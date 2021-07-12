Gas Turbines Market In Heavy Electrical Equipment Industry To Grow By USD 1.65 Billion | Technavio

- APAC contributes to the highest incremental growth of 56% of the gas turbines market for the power industry during the forecast period, as per Technavio

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

"The increase in CCGT power plants and the shutdown of coal-based power plants will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Download FREE Sample Report

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. COVID-19 will have At Par impact on the gas turbines market for the power industry.

The gas turbines market for the power industry is expected to grow by USD 1.65 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during 2020-2024, as per the new report from Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Gas Turbines Market for Power Industry 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist the gas turbines market for power industry growth during the next five years

Estimation of the gas turbines market for power industry size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the gas turbines market for the power industry

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the gas turbines market for power industry vendors

Gas Turbines Market for Power Industry 2020-2024: Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the gas turbines market for the power industry. Ansaldo Energia Spa, Capstone Turbine Corp., Caterpillar Inc., General Electric Co., IHI Corp., OPRA Turbines, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., and Siemens AG are some of the major market participants.

Gas Turbines Market for Power Industry Size

Gas Turbines Market for Power Industry Trends

Gas Turbines Market for Power Industry Industry Analysis

This study identifies the shutdown of coal-based power plants as one of the prime reasons driving the Gas Turbines Market for Power Industry growth during the next few years.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44562

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Leverage latest data mapping the technological advancements

Find deeper market insights and forecast information about current market developments.

Explore insights on key market accelerating factors.

Identify potential threats to market growth.

Understand the impact of trends likely to influence market growth positively or negatively.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

Explore Some of Our Top Selling Reports

Global Offshore Wind Turbine Market- The offshore wind turbine market is segmented by substructures (monopiles, gravity foundation, and others) and geography (EMEA, APAC, and Americas). Download FREE Sample Report

Global Wind Turbine Generator Market- The wind turbine generator market is segmented by application (onshore and offshore) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). Download FREE Sample Report

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comReport link: https://www.technavio.com/report/gas-turbines-market-for-power-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gas-turbines-market-in-heavy-electrical-equipment-industry-to-grow-by-usd-1-65-billion--technavio-301328665.html

SOURCE Technavio