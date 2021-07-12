Gas Engine Market In North America In Heavy Electrical Equipment Industry To Grow By $ 322.03 Million|Technavio

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The US contributes to the highest incremental growth of 65% in the gas engine market size in North America during the forecast period, as per Technavio.

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The US contributes to the highest incremental growth of 65% in the gas engine market size in North America during the forecast period, as per Technavio.

Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd., are the three major market participants for the gas engine market size in North America.

"Reduction in the price of natural gas and the Increasing demand for efficient heat and power generation in North America will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. COVID-19 will have at Par on the gas engine market in North America. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

The gas engine market size in North America in the heavy electrical equipment industry is expected to grow by USD 322.03 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during 2021-2025, as per the new report from Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Gas Engine Market in North America in the Heavy Electrical Equipment 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist the gas engine market growth in North America during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the gas engine market size in North America and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the gas engine market in North America

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the gas engine market vendors in North America

Gas Engine Market in North America in the Heavy Electrical Equipment 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the gas engine market in North America. Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., INNIO Jenbacher GmbH & Co. OG, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., MAN SE, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Rolls-Royce Plc, and Siemens Energy AG are some of the major market participants.

Gas Engine Market in North America Size

Gas Engine Market in North America Trends

Gas Engine Market in North America Industry Analysis

This study identifies the reduction in the price of natural gas as one of the prime reasons driving the Gas Engine market growth in North America during the next few years. However, the presence of strong substitutes may threaten the growth of the market.

