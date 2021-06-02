Gary Taylor Joins Cowen's Equity Research Department As Health Care Facilities And Managed Care Analyst

NEW YORK, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) ("Cowen" or the "Company") today announced that Gary Taylor has joined the Company's equity research department to cover health care facilities and managed care stocks.

NEW YORK, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (COWN) - Get Report ("Cowen" or the "Company") today announced that Gary Taylor has joined the Company's equity research department to cover health care facilities and managed care stocks. He will be focused on both legacy and emerging health care payors and providers. Gary will report to Robert Fagin, Cowen's Director of Research.

"Over the nearly 20 years that I have known Gary, his research has earned him a reputation for being insightful, thematic, and actionable. Combined with the strong management relationships he has formed, he is an extraordinary analyst, and embodies the thought leadership, creativity and intensity that represents the Cowen research brand. I am thrilled to have him as part of the Cowen team," said Mr. Fagin.

Cowen's research department has 54 senior analysts covering over 800 securities across multiple sectors including industrials, consumer, energy, health care, technology, media & telecom, and cross-asset, as well as a deep Washington policy team.

Prior to joining Cowen, Mr. Taylor spent time at JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc. and Banc of America as a Managing Director and senior research analyst covering the health care facilities and managed care sector. He has been recognized as a top analyst in his sector, and has been consistently ranked on Institutional Investor magazine's All-America Research Team over the last 20 years. Mr. Taylor holds a BS in Health Services Management, an MHA with an emphasis on managed care, and an MBA from University of Missouri-Columbia.

