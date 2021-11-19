Gary Smith Appointed Executive Vice President, Operations And Innovation

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- David Hutchens, President and CEO, Fortis Inc. ("Fortis" or the "Corporation") (TSX/NYSE: FTS) today appointed Gary Smith to the position of Executive Vice President, Operations and Innovation effective January 1, 2022. Smith is currently Executive Vice President, Eastern Canadian and Caribbean Operations.

"Gary Smith has dedicated three decades to the Fortis organization, providing leadership in the areas of energy delivery, operations and customer service," said David Hutchens. "As Incident Commander of our COVID-19 emergency response and leader of the Fortis Operating Group, Gary champions a safety culture and puts employees and customers at the forefront of every decision."

Creating a cleaner, more resilient future is key to the Fortis business strategy. Gary will lead our innovation priorities and build on our work to foster an innovative culture throughout the Fortis group of companies. He will continue to provide oversight to Eastern Canadian and Caribbean operations, as well as provide leadership in key areas such as safety, reliability, and capital investment across the entire organization. Gary will also oversee the corporation's cybersecurity and technology functions.

Smith is a team player and industry leader, most recently being recognized as a Fellow of the Canadian Academy of Engineering and one of Canada's Best Executives by the Globe and Mail. He has held senior leadership positions with the Fortis Group including President and CEO of Newfoundland Power and Vice President of Operations and Engineering of FortisAlberta. He is an avid community and industry volunteer, currently serving on the Board of Directors of Junior Achievement Canada, chairing its Canadian Business Hall of Fame Governance Committee, and chairing the Board of the Dr. H. Bliss Murphy Cancer Care Foundation.

Smith holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Electrical) from Memorial University and completed the Finance for Senior Executives Program at the Harvard Business School. He currently serves on several Fortis subsidiary Boards and is the Fortis executive responsible for the Wataynikaneyap Power project.

