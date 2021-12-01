Gary R. Skankey MD Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gary R. Skankey MD is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Infectious Disease Specialist for his excellent work in the Medical field and in recognition of his work in private practice.

Dr. Skankey is a third-generation doctor specializing in Infectious Disease Medicine. He grew up with the influence of his father, an OBGYN, and his grandfather, a family practice physician. He decided to pursue Infectious Disease Medicine in order to help patients with long-term diseases get the proper treatment they need to heal. He currently sees patients at his private practice at 2931 N. Tenaya Way #206, Las Vegas, NV 89128.

To obtain his college education, Dr. Skankey attended the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California from 1982 to 1986, where he graduated with his Medical degree. He completed an internship and a residency in Internal Medicine at the University of Kansas Medical Center in 1990. Dr. Skankey then did a Fellowship in Infectious Disease at the University of California Irvine Medical Center. Dr. Skankey is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians (FACP) and a Fellow of the Infectious Diseases Society of America (FIDSA). He is also board certified in Infectious Disease by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM), and is licensed to practice in Nevada. The ABIM is a non-profit led by physicians, which upholds the high standards of Internal Medicine healthcare.

Starting in 1992, Dr. Skankey worked as an Associate of Infectious Disease Specialists, staying in the role until 2017. He left in 2017 to open his private practice. He sees patients at Centennial Hills Hospital, and his follow-ups at 2931 N. Tenaya Way #206. As an Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Skankey meets with patients to provide long-term care for people with lifelong or long-term diseases. He examines patients and determines the best course of treatment. He uses various antimicrobial treatments to help with infections. Some infections are resistant to disease and treatments, and can require long and complex treatments over time. Dr. Skankey has a good patient rapport, and is known to crack jokes to lift his patient's spirits.

Outside of his clinical role, Dr. Skankey taught for 20 years as an Associate Clinical Professor of Medicine at the University of Nevada School of Medicine. He is proud to teach the next generation of Infectious Disease physicians, and he teaches his students that that "Medicine is a calling, a mission, to heal and to serve."

As a testament to his excellence in medicine, he has been recognized with a profile feature in Pro News Report and an article in the Las Vegas Sun.

On a personal note, Dr. Skankey enjoys listening to music and creating new songs in his spare time. Outside of his work as an Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Skankey is a songwriter and producer. His music is featured on his Youtube channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/Heiligen1000/about.

