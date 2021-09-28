Gary G. Singer, MD, FACP, FASN, Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gary G. Singer, MD, FACP, FASN, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Nephrologist for his exceptional work in the field of Nephrology and for his work as the Founder and Senior Partner of Midwest Nephrology Associates.

With 34 years in the field of Nephrology, he is a respected consultant on topics of general nephrology, transplants, and dialysis. Dr. Singer co-manages patient care with primary care physicians at Midwest Nephrology Associates.

Dr. Singer is a Senior Partner with Midwest Nephrology Associates, where he specializes in chronic renal failure, dialysis, hypertension, and kidney and pancreas transplants. He founded Midwest Nephrology Associates after five years as the Co-Director of the Renal Transplant Program at Washington University School of Medicine. Dr. Singer is also in the Medical Director role at Fresenius Kidney Care. To best serve his community, he is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Peter's Hospital, Progress West Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, Select Specialty Hospital, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital- St. Charles, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital-Lake Saint Louis, and SSM Health DePaul Hospital- St. Louis.

At Midwest Nephrology Associates, patients can expect the finest kidney care from qualified and dedicated doctors. Since 2003, the practice has been helping patients with early kidney disease and providing post-transplant care. In his role at Midwest Nephrology Associates for 18 years, Dr. Singer believes in providing excellent individualized medical care to each patient.

Dr. Singer attended a six-year Medical degree program and an Internal Medicine Residency at the University of Toronto School of Medicine. He later completed Research and Nephrology Fellowships at Harvard Medical School and Brigham Women's Hospital in 1995. He is board-certified in Internal Medicine and Nephrology, and licensed to practice in Missouri and Massachusetts.

A respected voice in the Nephrology field, Dr. Singer has authored many articles in peer-reviewed journals, and co-authored several books. He lectures on topics relating to chronic kidney disease, transplantation, dialysis, and clinical nephrology.

To remain abreast of developments in the field, Dr. Singer is associated with the AMA, International Society of Nephrology, National Kidney Foundation, American Society of Transplantation, Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society, and Renal Physicians Association. A distinguished physician, he is a Fellow of the American Society of Nephrology and a Fellow of the American College of Physicians.

In acknowledgment of his exceptional career, Dr. Singer has been awarded the On-Time Doctor Award (2014-2016), Compassionate Doctor Recognition (2017-2018), Patient's Choice Award (2015-2018), and Patient's Choice Award 5th Anniversary Award (2020).

In his spare time, Dr. Singer is the Chairman of the Medical Advisory Board for the St. Louis Men's Group Against Cancer. He speaks two languages, English and French.

Dr. Singer would like to dedicate this honorable recognition In Loving Memory of his father, Oscar Singer, MD, who was a Pediatrician and Allergy-Immunology Specialist; Mitchell Halperin, MD, who was his mentor during medical school; and Michael Lazarus, MD, who was Director of Dialysis during his Fellowship training.

