Gartner® Recognizes SessionGuardian In The Hype Cycle™ For Endpoint Security, 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SessionGuardian, the pioneer of the world's first and only persistent, biometric endpoint security software, has been recognized in the latest Gartner Hype Cycle for Endpoint Security, 2021. Recognized in the innovation trigger, SessionGuardian (formerly SecureReview) is a Sample Vendor in this new category—VDI/DaaS endpoint protection.

According to Gartner, "VDI/DaaS endpoint security covers security software that works in-line with or plugs into VDI and DaaS solutions, and provides additional security — such as session-hijacking protection, screen-capturing prevention and biometric user authentication." 1

SessionGuardian's innovative software is the only product on the market that enables second-by-second facial recognition during remote user sessions. By combining this new layer of security with other SessionGuardian controls (including disabled screenshots/screenshares, bystander detection and smartphone camera detection and restrictions), the software gives organizations complete control over who is really viewing their data—mitigating breach risk and improving every organization's security posture.

"The inclusion of our software in Gartner Hype Cycle for Endpoint Security acknowledges the importance of positively identifying users who access sensitive data," says Jordan Ellington, founder and CEO of SessionGuardian. "We're extremely proud that our vision for an ironclad remote workforce—which we created well before the pandemic forced companies to work from home—has been recognized by Gartner. It is truly an honor."

SessionGuardian's inclusion in this latest Hype Cycle follows a momentous year for the company, with over 200% client growth in the trailing twelve-month period. The company also debuted a new brand name and logo in August 2021 that reflects their renewed commitment to create a new global standard for endpoint security.

About SessionGuardian

SessionGuardian is a software development company with proven success in the endpoint security landscape, with a focus on organizations navigating the risks of a distributed workforce. SessionGuardian pioneered the adoption of persistent biometric technology and offers a preemptive, zero-trust approach to cybersecurity, empowering organizations to operate fearlessly in the evolving global economy.

1Source: Gartner, Hype Cycle for Endpoint Security, 2021. Chris Silva, 11 August 2021.

