Gartner Recognizes Reposify On The 2021 Emerging Vendors List For External Attack Surface Management

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reposify , the leading external attack surface management platform, today announced that Gartner has named the company to its 2021 Emerging Vendors list in the external attack surface management ('EASM') security category. This annual list showcases rising technology vendors that are spearheading the future success of cyber innovation.

According to Gartner, EASM will become part of a broader vulnerability and threat management push aimed at discovering and managing internal and external-facing assets and potential vulnerabilities.

EASM solutions like Reposify are typically leveraged to discover both known and unknown external-facing assets and networks, identify infrastructure-based vulnerabilities, or complement existing capabilities such as vulnerability assessment and cloud security posture management to prioritize and remediate vulnerabilities.

"Organizations' blind spots grow exponentially as network complexity rises while attackers are continuously scanning the internet for exposed assets to target," said Yaron Tal, Founder & CEO, Reposify. Our technology preempts potential breaches by mapping the internet for any exposed assets; cloud services, external-facing on-premises infrastructures, IoT infrastructures, web assets, dev tools, and more. We are proud to be recognized by Gartner as an emerging vendor in this space. Our clients have struggled with external attack surface management and now they have a solution to help them map, monitor and manage their known and unknown assets."

About Reposify
Reposify is the cybersecurity external asset management platform that gives organizations a more secure way to manage and safeguard their external attack surfaces. Leading enterprises worldwide use Reposify to gain unparalleled visibility of their internet facing assets and actionable security insights for eliminating shadow IT risks in near real time.

