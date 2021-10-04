Gartner Magic Quadrant for Non-Life Insurance Platforms, Europe - September 2021 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in Gartner, "Gartner Magic Quadrant for Non-Life Insurance Platforms, Europe 1".

Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) - Get Guidewire Software, Inc. Report, today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in Gartner, "Gartner Magic Quadrant for Non-Life Insurance Platforms, Europe 1". Guidewire was placed highest on the ability to execute axis and furthest on the completeness of vision axis. This is the fourth year that Gartner has produced a Magic Quadrant for Non-Life Insurance Platforms, Europe, and it marks the fourth year that Guidewire has been named a Leader. A complimentary copy of the report can be viewed here.

"Leaders have the highest combined scores for Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. They have a thorough market understanding, a strong non-life-insurance industry focus, and a clearly articulated vision for the future of the market and their products. Leaders offer technically solid and functionally complete software products. They have proven implementation track records with an adequate installed base," according to the Gartner report.

"We are honoured to be recognised by Gartner for the fourth year in a row as a Leader in its Magic Quadrant for Non-Life Insurance Platforms, Europe," said Laurent Fontaine, group vice president, Sales, EMEA, Guidewire Software. "We are committed to leading technology innovation in the non-life insurance industry and are setting the bar with our cloud-optimised platform. Customer success remains our top priority and we embrace those insurers seeking to modernise their legacy infrastructures and those wanting to test cloud by quickly bringing new business to market via a greenfield approach."

Guidewire's momentum with InsuranceSuite during 2020 - 2021 includes:

Twice yearly releases of the Guidewire platform ( Aspen and Banff in 2020, and Cortina so far in 2021), delivered as a cloud service, to accelerate innovation. Complex upgrades are a thing of the past, and operation and maintenance burdens are transferred to Guidewire.

Delivery of Guidewire Cloud Platform which provides a Guidewire-engineered architecture for the cloud. It includes infrastructure, application services, and data services and enables the provisioning, scalability, and security of Guidewire cloud products.

The reimagined Guidewire core platform with embedded analytics and native support for digital experiences for customers, agents, and employees — the most complete P&C insurance platform in the world.

The industry's first smart-loop analytics platform which enables improved understanding of risk signal, more automated processes, better decision-making, a better customer experience, and improved business intelligence.

A complete set of APIs and integration tools, along with a world-class developer experience, that accelerate innovation while making it easier to integrate with other systems and build add-ons through a growing Guidewire Marketplace.

Product functional completeness, tooling, and methodology to continually drive down the cost of implementing and operating the Guidewire platform.

*Additional Recognition:

Magic Quadrant for P&C Core Platforms, North America, named a Leader seven consecutive times*

1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Non-Life Insurance Platforms, Europe, James Ingham, Sham Gill, 27 September 2021Gartner, Magic Quadrant for P&C Core Platforms, North America, James Ingham, Sham Gill,14 September 2021Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Guidewire

Guidewire is the platform general insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

