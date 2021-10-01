Garnier To Empower 250 Million People To Live Greener

THE GLOBAL BEAUTY BRAND LAUNCHES EDUCATIONAL CAMPAIGN SET TO HELP ALL OF US TAKE ONE GREEN STEP

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Garnier reveals its next Green Beauty milestone as the brand launches an educational campaign dedicated to sustainable consumption.

With content produced by National Geographic CreativeWorks, Garnier will give consumers access to expert knowledge and real-world advice. This is a first step in a new commitment, from Garnier, which aims to encourage and empower 250 million people with high quality information on howto live greener on the planet, by 2025.

"To realise the full power of our continuing journey towards Green er Beauty, Garnier wants to encourage consumers to take green steps too. Sustainability can be an intimidating topic and our aim is to help make it truly accessible - we're doing that with plans to roll out innovative products, from solid shampoo with fast rinse technology, to cardboard integrated tubes - but this is just a start and we want to go further. Through the work of National Geographic CreativeWorks, we aim to give our consumers access to top experts and their advice for living greener everyday." Adrien Koskas, Garnier Global President

This new commitment from Garnier is the latest in a series of ambitious 2025 targets set with the aim of helping reduce the environmental impact of the brand's entire value chain. Garnier will continue its ambitious sustainable transformation but knowing that 80% of a shampoo's life cycle carbon footprint comes from its use in the home**, it is clear that empowering consumers to understand how they can take action themselves is critical too.

In the first step of this commitment, Garnier has worked with National Geographic Explorers Rosa Vasquez & Imogen Napper to bring expert knowledge and real-world advice to consumers, inspiring the everyday changes that can make a real difference, and tackle the important question - Can Beauty Go Greener?

"We are proud to work with Garnier and help bring this latest Green Beauty commitment to life. Bringing the passion and storytelling talent of National Geographic's Explorers to help tell Garnier's stories, while inviting people to understand their own impact on the world and imagine new possibilities is what we do best at National Geographic CreativeWorks" - Nadine Heggie, VP Brand Partnerships at National Geographic

The accessible, educational content will cover key sustainability topics, related to beauty. Subjects such as plastic & packaging, water usage & green sciences will be explained, and practical advice shared all with the aim of making sustainability accessible and empowering people to take #OneGreenStep in their day to day lives.

To be revealed at the Expo 2020 Dubai, the first piece of educational content will be available from 1 st of October on www.garnierusa.com/about-garnier/greener-beauty/can-beauty-go-greener with more episodes to be revealed soon.

About Garnier USAGarnier, a L'Oréal USA brand, was developed in 1904 in France by hair care expert Alfred Amour Garnier and is now present in more than 65 countries worldwide. Following the launch of Garnier in the United States in 1999 with Nutrisse hair color, the brand has continued to develop cutting-edge beauty products The entire collection of Garnier brands available in the U.S. includes Nutrisse, Fructis hair care, and Fructis Style, Olia hair color, Color Sensation hair color, SkinActive, and Whole Blends hair care. For more information visit www.garnierusa.com or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, and Snapchat @GarnierUSA.

For press inquiries please contact Elizabeth Hanigan Head of Brand Engagement, Garnier 212.984.4960 Elizabeth.Hanigan@loreal.com

Lauren Larkin or Donna ValleAlison Brod Marketing Communications212.230.1800 garnier@alisonbrodmc.com

*Source: Garnier Sustainability Research 2021** Based on a Life Cycle Analysis conducted on Garnier Ultra Doux shampoo

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/garnier-to-empower-250-million-people-to-live-greener-301389697.html

SOURCE Garnier