Garmin Named Supplier Of The Year By Embraer For Seventh Straight Year

Garmin ® International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) - Get Garmin Ltd. Report, today announced it was named a Supplier of the Year for the seventh consecutive year by Embraer at its annual Suppliers Conference held virtually on Dec. 2. Garmin was recognized as the best supplier in the Electric and Electronic Systems category for its G3000 ® Prodigy Touch flight deck systems in the Phenom 100EV and Phenom 300E.

"On behalf of our entire team, we thank Embraer for their strong collaboration and recognition of our unwavering commitment to design, manufacture, sell and support industry-leading avionics around the world," said Carl Wolf, Garmin vice president of aviation sales and marketing. "These awards are a testament to Garmin's long-term dedication to Embraer and our mutual customers as we strive to deliver the most innovative flight deck solutions backed by the best support in the industry."

Embraer honors a select group of elite suppliers annually for their outstanding performance in various categories. The 2020 and 2021 Electric and Electronic Systems award recognizes design innovation, ease of use and overall system architecture, as well as outstanding efforts in production line support, quality and on-time reliability of the supply chain. This accolade validates Garmin's achievement in designing and manufacturing state-of-the-art flight deck systems, while remaining responsive to market needs and preferences.

Over the past decade, Embraer has presented Garmin with 12 supplier awards across various categories, including: Electric and Electronics Systems, Technical Support to Operators, Electro- Mechanical Systems, and Material Support to Operator.

Best supplier recipients undergo stringent evaluation and are recognized as having shown outstanding performance, continuous improvement and increased customer satisfaction among all other suppliers in their respective categories. Fifteen award categories were presented among Embraer's entire portfolio that includes executive aviation, defense, and commercial aircraft. Suppliers are considered based on several attributes, including innovation, delivery, quality, reliability, flexibility and customer support.

Garmin's aviation business segment is a leading provider of solutions to OEM, aftermarket, military and government customers. Garmin's portfolio includes navigation, communication, flight control, hazard avoidance, an expansive suite of ADS-B solutions and other products and services that are known for innovation, reliability, and value. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, email media.relations@garmin.com, or follow us at facebook.com/garminaviation, twitter.com/garminaviation, instagram.com/garminaviation, youtube.com/garminaviation or linkedin.com/company/garmin.

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) - Get Garmin Ltd. Report. Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin and G3000 are registered trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 26, 2020, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at https://www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors/earnings/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211207005148/en/