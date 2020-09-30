Garmin International, Inc., today announced the D2 Air, its latest GPS smartwatch for the modern pilot with powerful aviation capabilities and a sleek, new touchscreen design that can be worn 24/7. (Photo: Business Wire)

Garmin ® International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) - Get Report, today announced the D2™ Air, its latest GPS smartwatch for the modern pilot with powerful aviation capabilities and a sleek, new touchscreen design that can be worn 24/7. The newest addition in the D2 aviator watch series, the D2 Air offers tools for all phases of flight, including weather, direct-to navigation, airport information, flight logging, Pulse Ox 1, and much more. To keep up with life on the go, the D2 Air incorporates connected features like smart notifications 2, Garmin Pay™ contactless payment solution 3 and phone-free music, along with enhanced health monitoring, and animated workouts.

"The D2 Air is an exciting option for current and aspiring pilots, as well as the aviation enthusiast," said Carl Wolf, vice president of aviation sales and marketing. "The D2 Air offers a bright and striking display with valuable capabilities that benefit pilots in the air while offering advanced smartwatch features on the ground, placing the D2 Air aviator smartwatch in a category of its own."

A Dedicated In-Flight Navigator on Your Wrist

The D2 Air includes several pre-flight features and tools, with the ability to display multiple time zones including Zulu time, and METAR and TAF aviation weather reports and forecasts, to name a few. Additionally, airport information such as runway orientation with wind components, runway lengths, airport frequencies and traffic pattern altitudes are easily accessible for each airport.

Preloaded with a worldwide navigation database containing NAVAIDs and Intersections, a waypoint info page, direct-to navigation, a three-axis compass with a horizontal situation indicator (HSI), and an altimeter with adjustable barometric setting, the D2 Air is packed with features to assist aviators in navigation and enhance situational awareness.

The D2 Air utilizes Garmin Pilot™ flight plan transfer 4, allowing for an easy way to access flight plan information by seamlessly transferring flight plans into the watch. Aviation alerts such as speed, time, distance, elevation, and a fuel timer are available on the D2 Air watch during flight. For post-flight ease, the D2 Air integrates with flyGarmin.com ® logbook 5 to sync post-flight data such as date, duration, and route of flight.

Smart Features for Life on the Go

The D2 Air provides all-day connection and convenience for life on the go. When paired with a compatible device, users can receive smart notifications for incoming calls, text messages, calendar reminders and more on the vivid 1.2" AMOLED touchscreen display. Users can also download songs or playlists 6, including those from third-party music services like Spotify ®, Amazon Music and Deezer 6. And with Garmin Pay, pilots can make contactless payments right from their wrist 3.

Health, Wellness and Sports

As a multifunctional smartwatch, the D2 Air offers a broad range of health and wellness features, including advanced sleep monitoring, respiration tracking, stress tracking, hydration tracking, the Body Battery™ energy monitor enabling pilots to track energy levels all-day, Pulse Ox that gauges blood oxygen saturation levels for reference when flying at altitude, and more 1. With GPS, Elevate™ wrist-based heart rate 7, and over 20 built-in indoor and outdoor sports apps including walking, running, cycling, pool swimming, golf and more, the D2 Air is packed with features to keep up with an active lifestyle.

The D2 Air's AMOLED screen brings workouts to life with an additional 40+ on-device animated workouts for strength training, cardio, yoga and Pilates. Easy-to-follow workouts demonstrate proper form and technique right on the user's wrist and can be downloaded at no charge from the Garmin Connect ™ app 5.

Designed for Flying in Style

The design of the D2 Air features an aviation-themed watch face, stylish stainless-steel finish on a 43.2mm bezel and an elegant premium black leather strap with yellow accents. The D2 Air boasts a rugged scratch- and damage-resistant lens with Corning ® Gorilla ® Glass 3 for durability, allowing pilots the freedom to use the watch as it was designed in a demanding flight environment. Also included with the D2 Air is a sporty silicone quick-release watch band, allowing for a seamless transition between exercise or a round of golf, to a more formal leather strap better suited for business environments or a night out, with additional band options available and sold separately.

The D2 Air boasts a battery life of up to 5 days while using smart notifications and pre-flight planning tools, and up to 10 hours of battery life when continuously using GPS and Pulse Ox while flying. Pilots can utilize the D2 Air's always-on mode to ensure all their information is right at hand when they need it. The D2 Air is available now for a suggested retail price of $499.

