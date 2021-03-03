Garmin Autoland was recently selected as a 2020 Robert J. Collier Trophy finalist by the National Aeronautic Association (NAA). (Photo: Business Wire)

Garmin ® International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) - Get Report, today announced that its ground-breaking Garmin Autoland system was selected as a 2020 Robert J. Collier Trophy finalist by the National Aeronautic Association (NAA). For over a century, the Collier Trophy has been the benchmark of aerospace achievement and is awarded annually to recognize "the greatest achievement in aeronautics or astronautics in America." Part of the Garmin Autonomi™ family of autonomous safety-enhancing technologies, Autoland is the world's first certified system of its kind with the ability to activate during an emergency situation to autonomously control and land an aircraft without human intervention 1.

"We are extremely honored and proud that Autoland has been selected as a finalist for the renowned Robert J. Collier Trophy," said Phil Straub, Garmin executive vice president and managing director, aviation. "The extensive history of this award has recognized some of the most impactful achievements in aviation, and we are humbled to have Autoland considered among them. Being chosen as a finalist for the greatest aerospace achievement of 2020 would not be possible without the steadfast dedication of the Garmin team, as well as Piper, DAHER, and Cirrus, in addition to the regulatory agencies working closely with us to bring this potential life-saving technology to market."

In the event of an emergency such as pilot incapacitation, a passenger can activate Autoland to land the aircraft with a simple press of a dedicated button, should the pilot no longer be able to perform their duties as pilot in command. Autoland can also activate automatically if the system detects no pilot interaction. Once activated, the system immediately calculates a flight path to the most suitable airport and runway, while avoiding terrain and adverse weather, initiates a stabilized approach and automatically lands the aircraft.

Piper Aircraft received the first FAA Type Certification of Garmin Autoland on the G3000 ® equipped M600 SLS in May 2020. In July 2020 DAHER completed the first European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) certification and the second FAA certification of Autoland on the G3000 ® equipped TBM 940. Cirrus Aircraft, the 2017 Collier Trophy winner, certified the first jet aircraft with Autoland in August 2020, the Vision Jet equipped with Perspective Touch+.

Garmin is committed to building on the mission of bringing innovations to the industry, furthering the vision of Wilbur and Orville Wright, whose resolve and commitment to heavier-than-air flight sparked the current-day modern transportation movement. Several significant accomplishments and innovations of previous Collier Trophy winners helped lay the groundwork for what is now Autoland, including: the Global Positioning System Team in 1992; the Radio Technical Commission for Aeronautics and the development of the modern-day ATC system in 1948; Elmer Sperry's development of the initial autopilot building blocks; and William Lear's development of the first jet autopilot in 1949. Garmin believes this is only the beginning, as it continues to innovate and make advances to create new and exciting possibilities for air travel in the future.

The NAA is a non-profit, membership organization devoted to fostering America's aerospace leadership and promoting public understanding of the importance of aviation and space flight to the United States. The NAA's Collier Trophy Selection Committee will meet virtually in June and publicly announce the 2020 Collier Trophy award winner following their selection.

