Garmin ® International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) - Get Report, today announced that its revolutionary Garmin Autoland system was honored with the inaugural Top Flight Award presented by Aviation International News (AIN) in the Contribution to Safety category. Part of the Garmin Autonomi™ family of autonomous safety-enhancing technologies for aircraft, Autoland is the world's first certified system of its kind with the ability to activate during an emergency situation to autonomously control and land an aircraft without human intervention 1.

Garmin Autoland is the world's first certified system of its kind with the ability to activate during an emergency situation to autonomously control and land an aircraft without human intervention. (Photo: Business Wire)

AIN's Top Flight Awards recognize creativity and innovation in design and technology, as well as quality and passion in business aviation services and people. Nominees and award winners were selected by the AIN editorial team in ten categories: New Jet; New Turboprop; New Helicopter; Technology; New FBO Facility; Training; Charter/Fractional/Jet Card Innovation; Innovator, Designer, or Charitable Hero of the Year; Sustainability; and Contribution to Safety.

"We are extremely proud and grateful to be recognized by AIN with their Top Flight Award for the innovation of Autoland," said Phil Straub, Garmin executive vice president and managing director, aviation. "This honor recognizes and is a testament to the entire Garmin team, who are driven by the mission to increase aviation safety and save lives through the development of advanced technologies like Autoland."

In the event of an emergency such as pilot incapacitation, the pilot or even a passenger on board can activate Autoland to land the aircraft with a simple press of a dedicated button. Autoland can also activate automatically if the system determines it's necessary. Once activated, the system calculates a flight plan to the most suitable airport and runway, and while avoiding terrain and adverse weather, initiates an approach to the chosen runway and automatically lands the aircraft.

" AIN is proud to celebrate the most innovative and creative aviation companies with the 2020 Top Flight Awards," said an editor from AIN. "Garmin's Autoland technology is a groundbreaking development that will not only further the safe operation of aircraft flown by one pilot but could prevent accidents in any type of airplane, for example, after a rapid decompression."

The first Autoland system for general aviation aircraft, Garmin Autoland has received Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification in the Piper M600, the Daher TBM 940, and the Cirrus Vision Jet as part of the G3000 ® integrated flight deck. European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) approval was also granted to the TBM 940.

Garmin's aviation business segment is a leading provider of solutions to OEM, aftermarket, military and government customers. Garmin's portfolio includes navigation, communication, flight control, hazard avoidance, an expansive suite of ADS-B solutions and other products and services that are known for innovation, reliability, and value. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garminaviation, twitter.com/garminaviation, instagram.com/garminaviation or youtube.com/garminaviation.

