Garland Technology Enhances TAP-IT Partner Program

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Garland Technology, a leading provider of network test access point (TAP), packet broker and cloud visibility solutions, today announced the launch of the enhanced TAP-IT Partner Program, an innovative channel program designed to create long-term profitable partner growth.

"Channel partners choose to work with vendors that can offer a strong product that fits into their portfolio, with the right level of sales enablement and support to help them succeed," said Sherri Lloyd, Strategic Partner Manager, Garland Technology. "We designed the TAP-IT Partner Program to make it easier for partners around the globe to offer our network visibility solutions to customers who are looking to better enable the security and monitoring tools they are using."

With three different tiers that map to corresponding levels of participation, certification, and support, the TAP-IT Partner Program offers significant opportunities to grow revenues at an entry point that best matches the needs of the reseller. To support these efforts a fully integrated partner portal is in place featuring the launch of Garland's new Technical and Sales Enablement Certifications, of which dozens of learning modules are now available. Additional program elements include monthly webinars, robust marketing tools, great margin opportunities, demo product discounts, sales leads, and field account planning. Channel partners can leverage solution integration summaries with products from industry leading companies.

TAP-IT Partners have access to Garland Technology's Design-IT Team for free network design consultation. The solutions engineering team will discuss the application and objectives of the current project, create whiteboard drawings, and provide the customer with a free Visio diagram to present to their team.

"Garland is 100% committed to selling through the channel. Our network visibility portfolio enables channel partners to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of their customers' network monitoring and security infrastructures by helping ensure access to data and tools both on-prem and in the cloud," states Chris Bihary, CEO/Co-founder, Garland Technology. "I owned a reseller previously, so I personally understand what it takes to win. Garland's Partner Program is my commitment to stand by the channel and grow your revenue, protect your margin, and help you remain competitive. Our recent growth is exciting and we're looking for ambitious partners to team up to continue the success for both of us."

Learn more about becoming a Garland TAP-IT Partner: https://www.garlandtechnology.com/reseller-partners .

About Garland TechnologyGarland Technology is an industry leader delivering network products and solutions for enterprise, service providers, and government agencies worldwide. Since 2011, Garland Technology has developed the industry's most reliable test access points (TAPs) and network packet brokers (NPB), and Cloud visibility solutions enabling data centers to address IT challenges and gain complete network visibility. For help identifying the right NPB solution for projects large and small, or to learn more about the inventor of the first bypass TAP technology, visit GarlandTechnology.com or @GarlandTech .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/garland-technology-enhances-tap-it-partner-program-301131815.html

SOURCE Garland Technology