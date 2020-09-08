Gardner Standard Partners With Wisconsin Pharmacal Company

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gardner Standard LLC is pleased to announce its investment in Wisconsin Pharmacal Company, LLC and its wholly-owned subsidiary Lake Consumer Products, Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gardner Standard LLC is pleased to announce its investment in Wisconsin Pharmacal Company, LLC and its wholly-owned subsidiary Lake Consumer Products, Inc. (collectively, "Wisconsin Pharmacal"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of OTC Health/First Aid and Outdoor/Safety products.

Founded in 1896 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, today Wisconsin Pharmacal operates from an FDA and EPA approved 75,000 square foot facility in Jackson, Wisconsin where it manufactures and distributes its products to retailers both big and small across the country. Among its well-known brands are vH Essentials® Feminine Health Products, MG217® Psoriasis/Eczema/First Aid Products, Potable Aqua® Water Purification Products, Sting-Eze® Insect Bite Relief Products, Persani® Instant Hand Sanitizer and Baitmate® Fish Attractants. Wisconsin Pharmacal is also the official licensee of Coleman® Insect Repellents and Coleman® First Aid Products. In addition to its own portfolio of branded products, the company also provides strategic contract manufacturing services and unique consumer product formulations/product delivery systems for a growing number of store branded and private label consumer products.

"We are firm believers in the products and Midwestern values of Wisconsin Pharmacal, and we are excited to invest alongside management to support the continued growth of the business," commented Michael Healy, Managing Member of Gardner Standard. "Wisconsin Pharmacal possesses the characteristics we look for in an investment, including a talented management team, differentiated products that are highly valued by customers, and strong manufacturing and marketing capabilities. Gardner Standard looks forward to providing capital and resources to further enable Wisconsin Pharmacal to meet growing consumer demand."

Led by CEO John Wundrock and President Andrew Wundrock, Wisconsin Pharmacal is growing rapidly and stands well-positioned to continue that success with new product introductions and increased sales of its existing product lines. "Wisconsin Pharmacal is built on the values of hard work, continuous innovation, creativity, and commitment to our customers, employees and community. We have found a strategic, like-minded partner in Gardner Standard and we look forward to building on the momentum with a partner that can help us continue to focus on growth, product innovation, new product introductions, and strategic acquisitions," commented John Wundrock.

"Gardner Standard took the time to get to know us personally and understand our business for years before we closed on this investment," added Andrew Wundrock. "We are excited about the opportunity to work together and look forward to doing so for many years to come."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Wisconsin Pharmacal

Wisconsin Pharmacal is a diversified consumer products company that is FDA & EPA approved and manufactures and distributes long-established brands in the OTC Health/First Aid and Outdoor/Safety markets. Among its well-known brands are vH Essentials® Feminine Health Products, MG217 Psoriasis/Eczema/ First Aid Products, Potable Aqua® Water Purification Products, Sting-Eze® Insect Bite Relief Products, Persani® Instant Hand Sanitizer and Baitmate® Fish Attractants. Wisconsin Pharmacal is also the official licensee of Coleman® Insect Repellents and Coleman® First Aid Products. In addition to its own portfolio of branded products, the company also provides strategic contract manufacturing services and unique consumer product formulations / product delivery systems for a growing number of store branded and private label consumer products.

For more information, please visit www.pharmacalway.com and www.lakeconsumer.com

About Gardner Standard

Gardner Standard is a private investment firm that invests in small middle-market companies and traces its origin to a Minnesota-based, family-run business founded in 1884. Gardner Standard considers investments in a wide variety of market segments, including manufacturing, aerospace & defense, industrial services, and engineered industrial products. The fundamentals of a business, particularly its growth prospects and competitive position, are Gardner Standard's focus rather than a specific market segment. In addition to traditional private equity investments, Gardner Standard targets opportunistic investments in high quality operating businesses with low-quality balance sheets.

For more information, please visit www.gardnerstandard.com

Media Contact Shannon Wietor Wisconsin Pharmacal Company, LLC262-677-7135 swietor@pharmacalway.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gardner-standard-partners-with-wisconsin-pharmacal-company-301125682.html

SOURCE Wisconsin Pharmacal Company