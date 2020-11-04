Gardner Capital Completes New Affordable Living Complex In Lexington

DALLAS, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gardner Capital, a family-owned private equity firm specializing in multifamily housing and renewable energy development and investment, recently completed construction on an affordable senior community, Arbor at...

DALLAS, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gardner Capital, a family-owned private equity firm specializing in multifamily housing and renewable energy development and investment, recently completed construction on an affordable senior community, Arbor at Cotton Grove, in Lexington, North Carolina. Located on the South side of Fritts Street, the 80-unit garden-style apartment development will also serve local residents with disabilities.

The development was made possible through a combination of multiple financial and other partners, including Stratford Capital, Churchill Stateside Group and the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency.

"We are very excited to announce the completion of Arbor at Cotton Grove, which is the latest of our recent developments in North Carolina and a part of our expanding investment commitment for affordable housing in communities across North Carolina," said Michael Gardner, President and CEO of Gardner Capital.

Excel Property Management will serve as on-site property manager for Arbor at Cotton Grove, located at 7 Fritts St. in Lexington and is currently leasing.

About Gardner Capital

Gardner Capital is a private equity firm with multiple operating businesses focused on affordable housing and renewable energy development, tax credit syndication, and real estate-related investments with offices in St. Louis, Dallas, Houston, and Orlando. Since 1992, Gardner Capital has placed more than $3 billion of equity in affordable housing and related investments. In recent years, Gardner Capital added a rapidly growing national platform for solar development and investment and expanded its commitment to renewable energy and sustainability across its investment platform and operating companies. Gardner Capital is committed to investing in communities and improving the wellbeing of families by developing, investing and raising capital for affordable housing and clean energy-related businesses.

