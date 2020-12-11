Gardner Capital Announces Grand Opening Of Affordable Senior Living In Missouri City

DALLAS, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gardner Capital, a family-owned private equity firm specializing in multifamily housing and renewable energy development and investment, is expected to complete construction on an affordable senior community, Jubilee at Texas Parkway, in Missouri City this month. The development was made possible through affordable housing financing programs from the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, the community will feature 82 garden-style apartments and is currently leasing.

Citibank served as the equity investment partner as well as the construction and permanent lender for Jubilee at Texas Parkway and GCRE Construction was the General Contractor for the project.

" Missouri City represents a vibrant and growing suburb for the Houston market and is a sub-market that we have been very excited about for years," said Michael Gardner, President and CEO of Gardner Capital. "We have been continuing to expand our investment commitment for the Greater Houston Region and are fortunate to have strong and committed partners like Citi Community Capital, who share in our commitment for investment in affordable housing and helped to deliver a project that will allow more seniors to afford a great place to live, work and socialize."

Seldin Management will serve as property manager for Jubilee at Texas Parkway, to be located at 3302 Texas Pkwy., in a residential area with convenient access to grocery and convenience stores, churches and shops. With a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments, the gated community will feature amenities such as a multipurpose community room, fitness and wellness center and cyber lounge in addition to covered porches and a resort-style pool with water features.

In addition, Gardner Capital also anticipates completion of a second affordable living community, Gala at Texas Parkway, later this year as well as multiple new developments in the greater Houston Region in 2021.

About Gardner CapitalGardner Capital is a private equity firm with multiple operating businesses focused on affordable housing and renewable energy development, tax credit syndication, and real estate-related investments with offices in St. Louis, Dallas, Houston, and Orlando. Since 1992, Gardner Capital has placed more than $3 billion of equity in affordable housing and related investments. In recent years, Gardner Capital added a rapidly growing national platform for solar development and investment and expanded its commitment to renewable energy and sustainability across its investment platform and operating companies. Gardner Capital is committed to investing in communities, creating upward mobility, and improving the wellbeing of families by developing, investing and raising capital for affordable housing and clean energy-related businesses.

