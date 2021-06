Gardner Capital Announces Funding Commitment From GCRE Impact Fund To Support EV Adoption For New Dallas Metroplex Multifamily Development

DALLAS, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gardner Capital , a private equity firm specializing in multifamily housing and renewable energy development and investment, announced today that it has secured a funding commitment from the GCRE Impact Fund to...

DALLAS, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gardner Capital , a private equity firm specializing in multifamily housing and renewable energy development and investment, announced today that it has secured a funding commitment from the GCRE Impact Fund to support electric vehicle (EV) adoption for the recently completed development, Provision at Patriot Place in Hurst, Texas.

Soft funding from the GCRE Impact Fund will allow for the installation of EV charging stations at the new community. It will also provide tenants access to EV charging at deeply discounted rates.

"Gardner Capital looks forward to adding EV charging stations in the near future. These will be available to residents at a deeply discounted rate which will provide significant savings to any future tenants with electric cars," said Mike Koehler, Chief of Staff and Director of Solar Development at Gardner Capital. "We are able to provide tenants with EV charging rates at a significant discount thanks to soft funding provided by the GCRE Impact Fund."

Located at 501 W. Hurst Blvd. in Tarrant County, Provision at Patriot Place is a garden-style apartment building with 90 total units. Amenities include a swimming pool, clubhouse, fitness center, business center and more.

The development was made possible through multiple financial and other partners, including Citibank . Property management services for Provision at Patriot Place are provided by Alpha Barnes .

About the GCRE Impact Fund

Launched in 2020, the GCRE Impact Fund provides low interest soft loans and grants to initiatives that focus on upward mobility, renewable energy, EV adoption, or initiatives focused on investment in otherwise underserved markets. The Fund is expected to commit more than $500,000 annually for programs that align with the Funds investment goals and guidelines. For more information or to inquire about funding opportunities, please visit GCRE Impact Fund - Funding Page.

About Gardner Capital

Gardner Capital is a private equity firm with multiple operating businesses focused on affordable housing and renewable energy development, tax credit syndication, as well as real estate-related investments, joint ventures and capital partner structures. The firm has offices in St. Louis, Dallas, Houston and Orlando. Since 1992, Gardner Capital has placed more than $3 billion of equity in affordable housing and related investments. In recent years, Gardner Capital added a rapidly growing national platform for solar development and investments, expanding its commitment to renewable energy and sustainability across its investment platform. Additionally, the firm launched multiple alternative investment funds focused on renewable energy and EV adoption, upward mobility and investments in underserved markets. We are committed to investing in communities, creating upward mobility, and improving the wellbeing of families by developing, investing and raising capital for affordable housing and clean energy-related businesses.

For more information, visit www.gardnercapital.com.

