GARDINER Agrees To Become Johnson Controls Authorized Building Controls Specialist

SOLON, Ohio, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leader in Northern Ohio's commercial HVAC & building automation industry, GARDINER today announced an agreement with Johnson Controls, a global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings to become an Authorized Building Controls Specialist (ABCS) for the state of Ohio and lower Michigan counties of Lenawee and Monroe.

As a Johnson Controls ABCS, GARDINER now carries the Facility Explorer, Triatek and Verasys product lines. The move enhances GARDINER's building automation and controls offerings and affirms the company's commitment to provide truly open controls solutions, offering options and flexibility for clients both in terms of manufacturer choice and future serviceability.

"Building owners have been telling the industry for years that they don't want to be locked into propriety platforms or be restricted from access to software and service tools," said Todd Barnhart, President and Chief Executive Officer of GARDINER. "We've always firmly believed that clients deserve to have a choice when it comes to who services their building. This new relationship with Johnson Controls reinforces that to our clients and the market."

"We are extremely pleased to have GARDINER as our new ABCS serving Northern Ohio and the Lower Michigan counties of Lenawee and Monroe," said King Thomas, director for Johnson Controls Independent Distribution Channel. "GARDINER and Johnson Controls share a commitment to meeting the diverse needs of customers with proven technical prowess and support."

The Johnson Controls Facility Explorer Building Automation System offers network-wide coordination for multiple sites and buildings, while the Verasys Building Controls System provides a turnkey solution for light commercial properties.

"Our primary focus is simple: doing what's best for our clients and our associates for the long term," said Dan Babic, Chief Commercial Officer for GARDINER. "We're fortunate to already have great partners who understand and support that mission and it speaks volumes about them to be so supportive of this move. We're excited to bring a brand and company like Johnson Controls into the fold as our controls business continues to grow."

About GARDINERGARDINER is a full-service HVAC, building automation and building services company serving Northern Ohio's commercial, industrial and institutional facilities, engineers and contractors since 1962. Gardiner is the region's factory-authorized representative for Daikin, the world's largest HVAC manufacturer. More than 2,500 clients in Northern Ohio trust GARDINER to solve their building comfort, reliability, air quality, energy, facilities planning, and project funding challenges. GARDINER's team consists of more than 220 local associates with offices in Cleveland, Akron/ Canton, Toledo and Youngstown. To learn more call 440-248-3400 or visit, www.whgardiner.com.

About Johnson ControlsAt Johnson Controls we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet. With a history of more than 135 years of innovation, Johnson Controls delivers the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through its comprehensive digital offering OpenBlue. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology, software as well as service solutions with some of the most trusted names in the industry. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter

Media Contacts:

Morgan OwensGARDINER 309664@email4pr.com Work 440-248-3400 Mobile 440-479-1529

Ryan NolanJohnson Controls 309664@email4pr.com Mobile 414-378-9641

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gardiner-agrees-to-become-johnson-controls-authorized-building-controls-specialist-301289523.html

SOURCE GARDINER