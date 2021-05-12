GardaWorld Announces Security Services Executive Appointments

ST. LOUIS, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - GardaWorld the world's largest privately owned integrated security and cash services provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Prentice Robertson to the position of President and Chief Operating Officer of...

ST. LOUIS, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - GardaWorld the world's largest privately owned integrated security and cash services provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Prentice Robertson to the position of President and Chief Operating Officer of U.S. Security Services, and Jean-Luc Meunierto the position of President and Chief Operating Officer, Security Services Canada.

"In the last two years, we have gained clear momentum with our North American security services platform through our leading market position in Canada and our strategic acquisition of Whelan Security in 2019 in order to re-enter the U.S. security services market," said Stephan Crétier, Founder, President and CEO of GardaWorld.

"Under the leadership of Prentice and Jean-Luc, our Canadian and U.S. security services businesses have both thrived. In a very short period of time, our U.S. business has become the #3 player in the market, and in Canada, the team has performed extremely well throughout the pandemic, further cementing our leadership position. I am pleased to be able to count on these two strong leaders to continue to grow our North American security services platform and pursue our ambitious growth plans as we emerge from the pandemic," concluded Mr. Crétier.

Prentice Robertson joined GardaWorld in 2019 as Chief Operating Officer, Security Services, U.S. His mandate was to consolidate the Whelan Security and United American Security brands to form and lead GardaWorld's U.S. security services business unit. He has 33 years of experience in management, marketing and sales leadership, 30 of which were spent in the security services industry. Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Barton Protective Services, then Chief Operating Officer at Whelan Security before its acquisition by GardaWorld, Prentice Robertson has demonstrated his expertise by leading exceptional organic growth for the now integrated and combined companies.

Jean-Luc Meunier has been Chief Operating Officer, Security Services, Canada, since 2016. Since his arrival, he has brought our security services business to over $1B in revenues across the country annually. Jean-Luc's entrepreneurial drive and engineering background, combined with his solution-oriented management style, helps develop his team members into aligned leaders focused on client satisfaction and organic growth. Prior to joining GardaWorld, he held leadership positions at several large customer-centric companies, including Couche-Tard, Shell Canada, Familiprix and Groupe Robert.

Stronger together, GardaWorld's North American security operations generate over US$2B in revenues, count 63,000 employees and 200 branches. The company is proud to be in a position to offer the depth, expertise and knowledge of a large global company while keeping a boutique firm culture of high-touch customized services, leveraging technology and consulting when needed to tailor its services. As owner-operators of its businesses, GardaWorld is recognized as a trustworthy partner with strong values of integrity and transparency. As owner-operators of its businesses, GardaWorld is recognized as a trustworthy partner with strong values of integrity and transparency. We are also extremely proud to be the leading provider of classified security work to the U.S. government around the world.

GardaWorld is supported by Crisis24, a GardaWorld company and the leading integrated risk management, crisis response, consulting and executive protection firm, serving the world's most influential people and businesses. Championed by advanced global operation centers and its intelligence analyst team, we offer highly specialized services, 24/7 security and consulting, with the technology and AI to power it all across the globe.

About GardaWorld

GardaWorld is the largest privately owned integrated security, cash solutions and risk management company in the world, with an emphasis on integrity, vigilance, trust and respect with more than 122 000 employees worldwide. With a strong presence in North America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and other regions servicing more than 35,000 clients, GardaWorld and its brands are uniquely positioned and resourced to support security needs, whether they are local, regional or international. The company's brands include GardaWorld Security Services, GardaWorld Cash Services, BEST Crowd Management, ECAMSECURE and Crisis24. For more information, visit https://www.garda.com/ .

