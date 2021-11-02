Gap Inc. To Report Third Quarter 2021 Results On November 23

Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) will report its third quarter 2021 earnings results by press release on November 23, 2021 at 1:15 p.

Gap Inc. (GPS) - Get Gap, Inc. (GPS) Report will report its third quarter 2021 earnings results by press release on November 23, 2021 at 1:15 p.m. Pacific Time.

In addition, the company will host a summary of Gap Inc.'s third quarter results during a live conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 from approximately 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

To access the conference call, please use the "Click to Join" link below to have the conference call you. The link becomes active 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Click to Join

If you prefer to dial in, you can join by calling 1-855-5000-GPS or 1-855-500-0477 (participant passcode: 4762521). International callers may dial 1-323-794-2078. The webcast can be accessed at investors.gapinc.com.

About Gap Inc.

Gap Inc., a collection of purpose-led lifestyle brands, is the largest American specialty apparel company offering clothing, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. The company uses omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores to further enhance its shopping experience. Gap Inc. is guided by its purpose, Inclusive, by Design, and takes pride in creating products and experiences its customers love while doing right by its employees, communities, and planet. Gap Inc. products are available for purchase worldwide through company-operated stores, franchise stores, and e-commerce sites. Fiscal year 2020 net sales were $13.8 billion. For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211102006206/en/