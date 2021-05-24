Gap Inc. To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

Gap Inc. (GPS) - Get Report today announced the company's participation in two virtual investor conferences to be held next month. On Wednesday, June 2nd at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time, Chief Executive Officer Sonia Syngal and Chief Financial Officer Katrina O'Connell will be participating in a fireside chat at the RBC Capital Markets Global Consumer and Retail Conference. On Monday, June 7th at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time, Sonia and Katrina will also be participating in a fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference.

Live webcasts of both events will be accessible at investors.gapinc.com. Replays will be available following the live events.

Forward-Looking Statements

These webcasts may contain forward-looking statements within the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than those that are purely historical are forward-looking statements. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "project," and similar expressions also identify forward-looking statements.

Because forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements. Information regarding factors that could cause results to differ can be found in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 30, 2021, as well as the company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

