Gap Inc. To Hold Virtual Annual Meeting Of Shareholders On May 11, 2021

Gap Inc. (GPS) - Get Report will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders in a virtual-only format due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting will be held on May 11, 2021 beginning at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/GAP2021. A webcast replay will be available through www.gapinc.com for at least 30 days following the meeting.

Shareholders will be able to attend the 2021 Annual Meeting, vote shares electronically and submit questions by logging in and using the 16-digit control number included in the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, on the proxy card or on any additional voting instructions accompanying the proxy materials.

Guests may join the virtual 2021 Annual Meeting in listen-only mode. No control number is required.

About Gap Inc.

Gap Inc., a collection of purpose-led lifestyle brands, is the largest American specialty apparel company offering clothing, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. The company uses omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores to further enhance its shopping experience. Gap Inc. is guided by its purpose, Inclusive, by Design, and takes pride in creating products and experiences its customers love while doing right by its employees, communities, and planet. Gap Inc. products are available for purchase worldwide through company-operated stores, franchise stores, and e-commerce sites. Fiscal year 2020 net sales were $13.8 billion. For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com.

