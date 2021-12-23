Gannett To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

Gannett Co., Inc. ("Gannett", "we", "us", "our", or the "Company") (GCI) - Get Gannett Co., Inc. Report today announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Reed, and its Chief Financial Officer, Douglas Horne, will participate in the following virtual conferences:

Citi's AppsEconomy Conference (formerly TMT West)Thursday, January 6, 20221:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT

24 th Annual Needham Virtual Growth ConferenceThursday, January 13, 20228:30 a.m. ET / 5:30 a.m. PT

The video webcast of the presentations will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of our website under the News and Events - Event Calendar section and will remain archived there for 90 days from the respective dates of the presentations.

About Gannett

Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) - Get Gannett Co., Inc. Report is a subscription-led and digitally focused media and marketing solutions company committed to empowering communities to thrive. With an unmatched reach at the national and local level, Gannett touches the lives of millions with our Pulitzer Prize-winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser products and services. Our current portfolio of media assets includes USA TODAY, local media organizations in 46 states in the U.S., and Newsquest, a wholly owned subsidiary operating in the United Kingdom with more than 120 local news media brands. Gannett also owns the digital marketing services companies ReachLocal, Inc., UpCurve, Inc., and WordStream, Inc., which are marketed under the LOCALiQ brand, and runs the largest media-owned events business in the U.S., USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures. To connect with us, visit www.gannett.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211223005043/en/