Gannett Presents At The 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference

Gannett Co., Inc. ("Gannett", "we", "us", "our", or the "Company") (GCI) - Get Report today announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Reed, presented at the 23 rd Annual Needham Growth Conference in a fireside chat with Needham & Company Principal and TMT analyst Ryan Vaughan.

The archived video webcast of the presentation is accessible through the Investor Relations section of our website under the News and Events - Event Calendar section.

"As we move into 2021, we are excited to continue to share more about our growth strategy and where we are headed as a Company," said Mr. Reed. "With the significant progress we've made since the merger to reduce our outstanding term loan, effectively capture significant synergies, and integrate our legacy companies, we expect to squarely focus on our forward business opportunity. We see a clear path to becoming a subscription-led business and believe it will be led by aggressively growing our digital-only subscriptions to 10 million in the next five years and becoming a leader in digital marketing services for small and medium sized businesses."

About Gannett

Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) - Get Report is an innovative, digitally focused media and marketing solutions company committed to the communities in our network and helping them build relationships with their local businesses. With an unmatched reach at the national and local level, Gannett touches the lives of millions with our Pulitzer-Prize winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser products and services. Its portfolio includes the USA TODAY, local media organizations in 46 states in the U.S. and Guam, and Newsquest, a wholly owned subsidiary with over 140 local media brands operating in the United Kingdom. Gannett also owns the digital marketing services companies ReachLocal, Inc., UpCurve, Inc., and WordStream, Inc. and runs the largest media-owned events business in the U.S., USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures, formerly GateHouse Live. To connect with us, visit www.gannett.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain items in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our growth strategy, the execution of our operational and integration plans, business opportunities, debt repayment, debt refinancing, our ability to influence and capitalize on trends, and the ability to increase shareholder value. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These and other risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond our control. The Company can give no assurance its expectations will be attained. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from such forward-looking statements, see the risks and other factors detailed from time to time in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Furthermore, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210114005956/en/