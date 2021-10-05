Gannett Joins The SharpRank Platform

BALTIMORE, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gannett has joined the SharpRank platform, adding to the growing list of impactful groups placing a premium on data validity and market transparency.

BALTIMORE, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gannett has joined the SharpRank platform, adding to the growing list of impactful groups placing a premium on data validity and market transparency. Gannett - a subscription-led and digitally-focused media and marketing solutions company with hundreds of media outlets- is leveraging its brands, vast audience, localized approach, mass distribution, and talent to innovate in the sports betting market.

"Gannett's roster of talented sports journalists provides our highly engaged audience of more than 46 million sports fans even more value with our recently announced Tipico agreement which brings an extensive variety of sports betting content to the USA TODAY Network," said Maribel Perez Wadsworth, President & Publisher of USA TODAY. "By working with SharpRank, we're increasing visibility into the world of sports betting while providing our readers next- product capabilities."

"The Gannett team is outstanding - top to bottom, the company's core values shine through its team members. Great content, great approach, great team. They are also a great example of why our algorithm's cross-sport functionality is so important. In the past three to five years, as sports and media industries converge, sports betting has become its own vertical. So, our ability to rate and rank cross sport is incredibly impactful," said Chris Adams, Founder and CEO of SharpRank.

As an industry leader, partnering with SharpRank reinforces Gannett's core values of integrity, transparency, and providing trusted, news and information.

SharpRankSharpRank, Inc. is an independent ratings agency platform for sports betting experts, algorithms, prognosticators, and the public; leveraging its industry standard, proprietary, comprehensive, cross-sport, and ever evolving ranking algorithm.

GannettGannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is a subscription-led and digitally focused media and marketing solutions company committed to empowering communities to thrive. With an unmatched reach at the national and local level, Gannett touches the lives of millions with our Pulitzer Prize-winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser products and services. Our current portfolio of media assets includes USA TODAY, local media organizations in 46 states in the U.S., and Newsquest, a wholly owned subsidiary operating in the United Kingdom with more than 120 local news media brands. Gannett also owns the digital marketing services companies ReachLocal, Inc., UpCurve, Inc., and WordStream, Inc., which are marketed under the LOCALiQ brand, and runs the largest media-owned events business in the U.S., USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures. To connect with us, visit gannett.com.

