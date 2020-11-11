Gangnam Plans To Expand Its Tourist Guide Service 'The Gangnam'

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the slogan of 'Pleasant Change and Prestigious Gangnam', the district government of Gangnam (Mayor JUNG Soon-kyun) announced 'The Gangnam', Korea's first IoT based administrative application, will...

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the slogan of 'Pleasant Change and Prestigious Gangnam', the district government of Gangnam (Mayor JUNG Soon-kyun) announced 'The Gangnam', Korea's first IoT based administrative application, will add Russian and Arabic to the existing 3 languages (English, Japanese, and Chinese) of the tourist guide feature in December.

'The Gangnam' mobile platform offers the district's essential information on traffic, accidents or disasters, the environment, tourism, convenient facilities and many others. It is becoming a must-have app for visitors as well as residents in Gangnam.

International travellers can enjoy one-stop services as they can gain every information on the district from event calendar, restaurants, accommodations, tourist spots, city tour to public WiFi and public toilets. It also features real-time AI translation services in 82 different languages to assist communication between tourists and local people. In addition, it has the function of matching users with certified medical coordinators, expecting to promote medical tourism.

The app also provides real-time air pollution information about ultra-fine dusts, fine dusts, temperature and humidity, and noise level through the atmospheric toxic sensor. It can also map public and private parking lots, and resident priority parking districts. The IoT sensor also allows users to request and pay for parking spaces.

Visitors to the district office can receive their wait numbers in advance on the app to reduce the waiting time. The app offers smart attendance (QR code) to manage visitors, food market online delivery services for people in need, and also job openings.

It also has sharing economy contents to reflect the current trend. One can register and share knowledge/talent by holding English or physical training classes, and providing physical spaces or products such as office spaces, toys, books, or tools.

The Gangnam app received 'Good Content' Certification and Silver Prize from the Ministry of Science and ICT (MSIT) in 2019.

"We plan to introduce AI-based parking enforcement and public administrative services where people can testify against fines. This plan will capitalize on the AI-based chatbot Gangnam-bot, which received the Minister's award in 2017. We will do our best to make 'The Gangnam', an app that combines all the core technology of the 4th industry revolution such as IoT, blockchain, and AI, the best app of Korea, "said Mr. Yoon Jong-min, Director for Smart City at Gangnam District Government.

