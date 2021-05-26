Gancia® Introduces Refreshing Fruit Flavored Sparkling Wines For Summer Sipping

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Combining the fun effervesce of sparkling wine with popular fruity flavors, the House of Gancia announces its new " Atto Primo" line that offers a refreshing and tasty option for summer picnics, parties and brunches. SRP: $7.99 (5.5% ABV).

Sold in 750 milliliter bottles, Atto Primo is made with low alcohol sparkling wine and natural fruit flavors. Each Atto Primo offering contains less than 100 calories per 4-ounce serving. The deliciously fruity flavors include:

Atto Primo Lychee

Atto Primo Lychee
Atto Primo Peach

Atto Primo Mango

Atto Primo Blackberry

" Atto Primo is perfect for consumers looking for a different take on sparkling wine—something light, fresh, and fruity. While Atto Primo means "First Act," a nod to Atto Primo being a wonderful choice for an aperitif, it really can be enjoyed across a number of different occasions all summer long," says Kellyann MacLean, Marketing Director of Roust Americas, which imports Atto Primo.

" Atto Primo is made in Italy by the House of Gancia, which has nearly 200 years of wine-making expertise," says Scott Oliver, Roust USA CEO. "We are confident that consumers will be delighted by the quality of Atto Primo at the very first sip."

Atto Primo can be purchased online at Drizly and at grocery stores nationwide.

To learn more about Gancia, visit www.Gancia.com.

About GanciaStarted by brothers Carlo and Edoardo Gancia in 1850, the House of Gancia created the first sparkling wine and the first white Vermouth in Italy. Since then, Gancia has accumulated an impressive heritage as an expert winemaker and has grown into a respected brand worldwide with an award-wining portfolio of Charmat Method and Classic Method sparkling wines and Italian liqueurs. Gancia is a company that has never forgotten its origins and traditions, while continuously innovating and maintaining focus on every detail required to make exceptional wine. www.Gancia.com

About Roust AmericasRoust Americas is a subsidiary of Roust Group, the world's second largest vodka producer by volume. Roust Americas is responsible for the management, distribution and marketing of world-class brands like Russian Standard ® Vodka, Zubrowka ® Vodkas, Green Mark ® Vodka, Gancia ® wines and liqueurs, and De Luze ® cognac. http://www.roust.com

