GAN To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

GAN Limited (the "Company" or "GAN") (GAN) , a leading business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to the U.S. land-based casino industry, today announced that management is scheduled to present and participate in virtual one-on-one meetings at the following upcoming investor conferences.

The LD Micro 500Dates: September 1-4, 2020Corporate presentation on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at 4:20 p.m. ET, available via live webcast and in archive for up to 90 days following the conclusion of the event at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/36735

B. Riley FBR Online Sports Betting and iGaming ConferenceDate: September 8, 2020Corporate presentation on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at 12 p.m. ETInvestors must register in advance to view the live webcast presentation and may do so at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6bRjfpJ2R2mOljBEkLDowQ. Upon completing registration, investors will receive a confirmation email containing information about how to access the presentation.

About GAN Limited

GAN is a leading business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to the U.S. land-based casino industry. GAN has developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK™, which it licenses principally to land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming.

