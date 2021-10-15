GAN's Complete Technology Platform To Power Retail And Online Race & Sports Betting For Red Rock Resorts In Nevada

GAN Limited (the "Company" or "GAN") (GAN) , a leading full-service gaming software-as-a-service provider to the real money internet gaming, online sports betting, retail sports betting, and simulated gaming industries today announced it has signed a binding terms sheet to with Red Rock Resorts, Inc. ("Station Casinos" or "Station") to build and deploy the infrastructure for Station's "STN Sports" online sports platform, mobile applications, and retail Over-the-Counter and Kiosk-based sports betting throughout Nevada, with a commercial launch subject to regulatory technical certification and related regulatory licensing, the latter of which the Company has now commenced. The agreement pertains to Red Rock Resort's current portfolio of properties and projects in development.

Today's announcement reflects the extensive capability of GAN's award-winning GameSTACK™ technology Platform combined with GAN Sports' in-house online & retail sports betting capability demonstrated at G2E earlier this month. This material relationship with the leading retail casino & sportsbook operator in Nevada validates GAN Sports and builds upon GAN's longstanding partnership with Station Casinos for Simulated Gaming, launched online in 2017 and designed principally to serve social casino gaming to loyalty reward card-holding patrons of Station's 19 retail casino properties in Nevada.

Management Commentary

Dermot Smurfit, CEO of GAN, commented: "After a comprehensive and competitive process, we are greatly pleased to secure our first major US retail casino operator client of our omnichannel sports betting technology and managed trading services solution acquired at the outset of the year and demonstrated at G2E earlier this month. The GAN team worldwide is excited to enter the U.S. sports' market next year with a market leader in Nevada."

Thomas Mikulich, Senior Vice President, Innovation and Slots of Station Casinos, commented: " The choice of GAN reflects their proven technology platform, specialist experience with integrating reward programs, reputation for integrity and their exciting sports betting user experience across online and retail devices, and their overall commitment. We look forward to collaborating closely with GAN to roll out their innovative sports experience here in Nevada."

About GAN Limited

GAN is a leading business-to-business supplier of internet gaming software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S. land-based casino industry. Coolbet, a division of GAN, is a market-leading operator of proprietary online sports betting technology with market leadership positions in select European and Latin American markets. GAN has developed a proprietary internet gaming enterprise software system, GameSTACK™, which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real money internet gaming, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual Simulated Gaming. Additional information about GAN can be found online at www.GAN.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future business opportunities as well as statements that include the words "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "forecast," "estimate," "may," "should," "anticipate" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the Company's annual, quarterly and current reports filed on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a further discussion of the factors and risks associated with the business. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211015005483/en/