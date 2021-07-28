GAN Adds Las Vegas Property Treasure Island Hotel & Casino To Its Growing List Of Simulated Gaming Clients

GAN Limited (the "Company" or "GAN") (GAN) , a leading full-service internet gaming software-as-a-service provider to the real money internet gaming, online sports betting, and simulated gaming industries, today announced that it has entered into a binding term sheet with Treasure Island Hotel & Casino ("Treasure Island") to develop a customized simulated gaming solution designed for Treasure Island's patrons and available across desktop and mobile applications, integrated with Treasure Island's retail casino rewards program. The customized simulated gaming solution will be powered by GAN's core GameSTACK™ enterprise software system that today offers more than five hundred high-quality online simulated games, many of them recognizable by patrons from retail gaming floors. Treasure Island represents GAN's eighteenth B2B client of simulated gaming, and fifth new B2B client win year-to-date. First launched online in 2014, GAN's simulated gaming solution now serves patrons of 101 retail casino properties coast-to-coast in the U.S.

For B2B retail casino operator clients, simulated gaming generates additional high-margin revenue from retail casino clients' existing patron databases, enables the retail casino property to engage with their retail patrons, through an authentic internet and mobile social gaming experience, even in states where legislation allowing licensed real money iGaming is yet to arrive. The unique software provides meaningful marketing, brand building, and revenue opportunities for both operators and GAN, and has proved to increase visitation to the retail casino clients' property. Strategically, simulated gaming also offers U.S. retail casino operators the ability to build an online database before the commencement of intra-state regulated real money Internet gaming.

Treasure Island features over 2,800 newly renovated hotel rooms and over 85,000 square feet of live casino gaming conveniently located on the iconic Las Vegas Strip. GAN was selected to develop a custom solution to bring a more robust experience to Treasure Island's players. GAN will be launching a state-of-the-art, integrated simulated gaming platform on behalf of Treasure Island across both desktop and mobile applications, and supplying both marketing and front-line customer service for users. As part of the arrangement, GAN will also be launching the Company's latest technology, which offers a new application framework and desktop template including loyalty linking the property's robust retail player database. The mobile application will be compatible with both Apple and Android devices.

Marcus Yoder, Senior Vice President of Sales of GAN, commented:

"Our Simulated Gaming technology and software continues to demonstrate its industry-leading position, and our premier list of partners is growing as a result. We are very excited to partner with Treasure Island - a premier asset located on the Las Vegas Strip. Players and guests have been patronizing the iconic property for nearly 30 years, and we are thrilled to offer those players and guests new ways to engage and play with Treasure Island. We are proud to be selected as their trusted partner to improve their player experience. We look forward to developing a customized solution for Treasure Island and the continued growth of our Simulated Gaming offering."

Pascal Tang, Director of Slot Marketing of Treasure Island Hotel & Casino, commented:

"With the world of gaming always evolving, players around the globe are constantly searching for new and exciting ways to stay engaged with their favorite games, brands, and casinos. With that in mind, it was clear to us that the digital space will become more and more important in the future. Therefore, we are excited to partner with GAN, a proven B2B operator with a customizable and tailored technology solution, in order to continue to drive player loyalty, brand awareness, and new revenue opportunities."

About GAN Limited

GAN is a leading business-to-business supplier of internet gaming software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S. land-based casino industry. Coolbet, a division of GAN, is a market-leading operator of proprietary online sports betting technology with market leadership positions in selected European and Latin American markets. GAN has developed a proprietary internet gaming enterprise software system, GameSTACK™, which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real money internet gaming, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual Simulated Gaming. Additional information about GAN can be found online at www.GAN.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future business opportunities as well as statements that include the words "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "forecast," "estimate," "may," "should," "anticipate" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the Company's annual, quarterly and current reports filed on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a further discussion of the factors and risks associated with the business. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

