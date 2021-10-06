Gamma Delta T Cell Therapy Market Size Sales Forecast USD 4 Billion By 2026

NEW DELHI, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Growth Gamma Delta T Cell Therapies To Transform Cancer Immunotherapy Landscape Says Kuick Research

"Gamma Delta T Cell Cancer Therapy Opportunity & Clinical Trials Insight 2026" Report Highlights:

Commercialization Market Potential After Market Launch: > USD 4 Billion

Insight on Key Drugs In Research & Development

Global Gamma Delta T Cell Cancer Therapy Clinical Trials Insight

Gamma Delta T Cell Cancer Therapy In clinical Trials: > 15 Therapies

Gamma Delta T Cell Cancer Therapy Market Opportunity By Cancer Type

Adopted Approaches for Gamma Delta T Cell Therapy

Download Report: https://www.kuickresearch.com/report-gamma-delta-t-cell-cancer-therapy-immunotox-allogeneic-lymphoma-clinical-trials-development-gamma-delta-t-cell-companies-markers

In recent times, cancer immunotherapy has become an appealing strategy among various different therapeutic option and have demonstrated its power against wide range of malignancies. Advances in understanding of the dynamic interaction between the immune system and cancer have resulted in the development of a number of novel therapeutic strategies that harness several aspects of the immune system to treat cancer. Currently, therapeutic antibodies and chimeric antigen receptor are widely used form of immunotherapy in wide range of cancers.

Conventional immunotherapies were designed to utilize the potential of alpha beta T cell which are most dominantly present in immune system. Despite having several advantages, the conventional immunotherapy comes with strong, deadly side effects and their limited ability to target solid tumors. To overcome this, research is now focusing on exploiting rate type of gamma delta T cells in cancer immunotherapy. Unlike the alpha beta T cells commonly used in CAR-T therapy, gamma delta T cells play a role in the innate immune response, which constitutes the first, faster line of defense of the immune system.

The development of high-throughput T cell receptor (TCR) screening and engineering approaches enable the molecular and functional analyses of γδ TCR and provides a better understanding of the dynamic interplay between TCR γ and δ chains with other coreceptors in recognizing and responding to the target antigens and ligands. Presently, researchers have designed gamma delta chimeric antigen receptor and bispecific antibodies targeting the gamma delta T cell to generate anti-tumor response in wide range of tumors. As of now, there are no approved gamma delta T cell therapies in the management of cancer but a cocktail of therapies is present in preclinical and clinical studies which will drive the market for next few years.

Several top pharmaceutical companies including Gamma delta Therapeutics, Lava Therapeutics, TC Biopharm, and Gadeta Therapeutics are currently investing a large amount in the development of novel gamma delta T cells owing to favorable characteristics of gamma delta T cells over αβ T cells for cancer treatment. Several potential candidates including Lava-051, ADI-001, INB-300 and several others are present in early phase of clinical development and will transform the cancer immunotherapy in 4-5 years. Moreover, it is expected that coming years will witness a wide range of combinational therapy using gamma delta T cell therapy will emerge to manage the complexity of cancer.

It is expected that North America followed by Europe will dominate the global gamma delta T cell therapeutics market due to the high adoption rates of novel cancer immunotherapy in this region and the high prevalence of cancer. In addition to this, the increasing initiatives by government and private sector will also boost the research and development activities in this region. In addition to this, Asia Pacific and Korea will also compete to hold a significant position in the market owing to their rapid increase in technological advancement and high prevalence of cancer in this region.

Contact:

Neeraj ChawlaResearch Head+91-981410366 neeraj@kuickresearch.com https://www.kuickresearch.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gamma-delta-t-cell-therapy-market-size-sales-forecast-usd-4-billion-by-2026-301394165.html

SOURCE Kuick Research