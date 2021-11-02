Gamma Delta T Cell Cancer Therapy Market Clinical Trials Forecast 2026

NEW DELHI, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gamma Delta T Cell Cancer Therapy Opportunity and Clinical Trials Insight 2026Report Highlights:

Commercialization Market Potential After Market Launch: > USD 4 Billion

Insight on Key Drugs In Research and Development

Global Gamma Delta T Cell Cancer Therapy Clinical Trials Insight

Gamma Delta T Cell Cancer Therapy In clinical Trials: > 15 Therapies

Gamma Delta T Cell Cancer Therapy Market Opportunity By Cancer Type

Adopted Approaches for Gamma Delta T Cell Therapy

https://www.kuickresearch.com/report-gamma-delta-t-cell-cancer-therapy-immunotox-allogeneic-lymphoma-clinical-trials-development-gamma-delta-t-cell-companies-markers

Gamma delta T-cells alongside alpha beta T lymphocytes (αβ T-cells) and B Lymphocytes, form a critical and highly conserved component of the adaptive immune system. These cells act at the interface of innate and adaptive immune systems, recognizing molecular patterns of dysregulation in stressed, pathogen infected, or transformed cells and rapidly responding to maintain hemostasis. Recent studies have shown that gamma delta T cells are capable of eradicating cancerous or infected cells and triggering a systemic response via adaptive immune system, without harming normal healthy cells.

In last few years, gamma delta T-cells have emerged as attractive candidate for adoptive T-cell immunotherapies due to their unique biology and potential benefits in comparison to other T-cell based immunotherapies. The novel gamma delta T-cell recognizes a broad spectrum of antigens which reduces the tumor escape mechanism by single antigen loss. In addition to this, it also enables the designing of immunotherapies for tumors which lack well defined neoantigens. Moreover, gamma delta T-cells home in a wide variety of tissues wherein they rapidly respond to the target and release effector cytokines.

At present, no gamma delta T-cell therapy has been approved for the management of cancer. However, several potential candidates are present in clinical trials. Researchers have utilized gamma delta T-cells in the form of chimeric antigen receptor and bispecific antibodies. For instance, Lava Therapeutics has developed LAVA-051 which is unique, humanized gamma-delta bispecific antibody targeting CD1d expressing tumor, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia and acute myeloid leukemia. Apart from this, the company has also developed LAVA-1207 which is gamma delta bispecific antibody targeting prostate specific membrane antigen and is present in phase-I clinical trial. Apart from this, several other potential candidates including INB-200, ADI-001, TCB002, GDX012, and others are also present in clinical development.

Apart from monotherapy, researchers are also validating the role of gamma delta T-cell therapy in combinational therapy. Various clinical trials are ongoing which are evaluating the role of gamma delta T-cell therapy along with immune checkpoint inhibitors, chemotherapy, and radiotherapy. The coming years will see a dominance of combinational therapies owing to its enhanced efficacy and specific towards the cancer cell.

During the forecast period, the research will mainly be oriented towards cancer therapeutics attributing mainly to their high prevalence and unavailability of effectively curing drugs. The unmet need for the development of targeted therapy and increase in research and development funding by government as well as private sector will also drive the future of novel gamma delta T cell therapies in the management of cancer. The major key players in the market are TC Biopharma, In8Bio, Lava Therapeutics, Cytomed Therapeutics, and Adicet, Gamma delta Therapeutics, Adaptate Therapeutics, and Kiromic Biopharma.

Currently, the global gamma delta T-cell therapy is present at nascent stage due to no product approval. However, it is expected that gamma delta is anticipated to grow with high growth rates during forecast period. The market will be mainly driven by the rapid increase in the geriatric population which possesses significant risk of developing cancer. Moreover, the unavailability of effectively curing cancer drugs also demands for the development of targeted therapy which will also boost the market. Keeping in mind the high adoption rates of novel cancer therapies, it is expected that US will dominate the market for next 5-7 years. In addition to this, high awareness among the population, presence of large biopharmaceutical sector will also propel the growth of market in this region. Moreover, Europe and Asia-Pacific will also compete to secure a potential position in the market and will grow at high rates during the forecasted period.

