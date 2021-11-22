Gaming's Biggest Night Comes To The Big Screen Exclusively At Cinemark Theatres With Live Airing Of The Game Awards On December 9

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world's largest and most influential movie theatre companies, will exclusively bring gaming's biggest night of the year to the big screen as it airs The Game Awards live in select theatres across the U.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world's largest and most influential movie theatre companies, will exclusively bring gaming's biggest night of the year to the big screen as it airs The Game Awards live in select theatres across the U.S. on Thursday, Dec. 9. To bring the in-theatre experience to the next level, Cinemark is teaming up with 20 th Century Studios to offer an exclusive Superticket for the event that pairs an advance screening of The King's Man with the much-anticipated award show. Supertickets are on sale now at www.cinemark.com or on the Cinemark app.

"As the first exhibitor to show The Game Awards, we are excited to once again exclusively offer an epic night out by pairing the broadcast of this year's awards ceremony with an advance screening of The King's Man," said Justin McDaniel, Cinemark SVP of Global Content. "Cinemark is all about providing the ultimate in-theatre entertainment experience, and there is no better way to watch exclusive game premieres, announcements and anticipated awards than on a larger-than-life screen with immersive surround sound that will make both gamers and movie-lovers feel like they are part of the action."

Superticket holders can level-up even further with sweet deals on concessions and unbeatable offers and giveaways. Cinemark theatres will offer a specially priced $5 large drink and medium popcorn combo for all Game Awards viewers. Cinemark will also feature in-theatre giveaways of HyperX products, and each guest will receive a unique discount code to use on HyperX.com with their ticket to the event.

Reaching over 83 million viewers in 2020 and hailed as "the Oscars for the gaming world" by the New York Times, The Game Awards is one of the largest live streamed events of the year on the Internet. The Game Awards brings together game industry creators, esports champions, digital influencers and Hollywood names for a night of awards, exclusive game world premieres, new game announcements and musical performances that celebrate gaming as the most powerful, inspiring and immersive form of entertainment.

Tickets are available for purchase for $20. Find more information and see participating Cinemark locations at www.cinemark.com/gameawards.

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.:

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark (CNK) - Get Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Report is one of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world. Cinemark's circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 524 theatres (324 U.S., 200 South and Central America) with 5,897 screens (4,440 U.S., 1,457 South and Central America) in 42 states domestically and 15 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience. For more information go to https://investors.cinemark.com/

About The Game Awards

Delivering over 83 million livestreams in 2020 and hailed as "the Oscars for gaming world" by the New York Times, The Game Awards is one of the largest live streamed events of the year on the Internet. The show brings together game creators, esports athletes, digital influencers, fans and Hollywood for a night of awards, exclusive game world premieres and musical performances that celebrate gaming as the most powerful, inspiring and immersive form of entertainment. The Awards airs live and free across more than 40 digital video networks including Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and globally digital networks in countries including China and India.

The Game Awards is guided by an advisory board that includes the executive leadership teams from Activision (Rob Kostich, President), AMD (Dr. Lisa Su, CEO), Electronic Arts (Laura Miele, Chief Studios Officer), Google (Phil Harrison, VP and GM, Stadia), Microsoft (Phil Spencer, EVP of Gaming), Nintendo of America (Doug Bowser, President), Riot Games (Marc Merrill, Co-Chairman and Co-Founder), Rockstar Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Ubisoft (Yves Guillemot, CEO), Valve, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment (David Haddad, President) and Tencent (Steven Ma, Senior Vice President).

About The King's Man

As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in "The King's Man."

"The King's Man" is directed by Matthew Vaughn and stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, with Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance.

Matthew Vaughn, David Reid and Adam Bohling are the producers, and Mark Millar, Dave Gibbons, Stephen Marks, Claudia Vaughn and Ralph Fiennes serve as executive producers. "The King's Man" is based on the comic book "The Secret Service" by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons, and the story is by Matthew Vaughn and the screenplay is by Matthew Vaughn & Karl Gajdusek. "The King's Man" opens in U.S. theaters on December 22, 2021.

