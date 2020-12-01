EML PAYMENTS LIMITED (ASX: EML) ('EML')is a proud sponsor of Betting on Sports America Digital 2020, North America's biggest dedicated sports betting event of the year. Reloadable payment cards designed specifically for the sports betting industry continue to scale globally. The estimated size of the online gaming market in The Americas is an astonishing $90 billion.

Gaming disbursement favorite EML. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Through Interchecks, EML is now offering gamers the opportunity to withdraw winnings onto a personal debit card in real-time. Interchecks recently became the first FinTech disrupter to receive investment from EML's incubator hub, FINLAB.

Ailie Kofoid, CEO Americas at EML, is looking forward to being a Panelist tomorrow alongside Visa on the topic of Payment Infrastructure - Playing The Guessing Game: ''We're thrilled our solutions with Interchecks provide authentic gaming experiences, and Betting on Sports America is the perfect forum to showcase our game-changing offerings. Real-time means we beat Automated Clearing House (ACH) withdrawals as they can take 1 to 3 business days to appear. We drive increased engagement with avid gamers who can access their winnings at any time and create zero headaches for operators. Our smart APIs integrate directly with existing apps and websites with no third-party sites for consumers to navigate.''

EML expertly manages branded reloadable programs in the gaming industry across the US, the UK, Europe and Australia.

About Us

At EML, we develop tailored payment solutions for brands and their customers to make lives simpler. Through next-generation technology, our portfolio of payment solutions offers innovative options for disbursement payouts, gifts, incentives and rewards. We're proud to power many of the world's top brands and process over $18 billion in GDV each year across 28 countries in Australia, EMEA and North America. Our payment solutions in 25 currencies are safe and secure, easy and flexible, providing customers with their money in real-time. We know payments are complex, that's why we've made the process simple, smart and straightforward, for everyone.

